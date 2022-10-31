Buhari visits London for medical checkup, to return second week in November

On Monday, October 31, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retired), will depart Abuja for London, United Kingdom to undergo a normal medical examination.

This occurs immediately after he presided over an emergency meeting with security leaders in Abuja’s State House.

According to a tweet by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari is anticipated to return to the country in the “second week of November.”

Since assuming office in 2015, the President has been on multiple medical travels, spending a total of at least 212 days overseas.

On February 5, 2016, eight months after his inauguration, the President made his first medical trip to London, United Kingdom, spending six days there from February 5 to 10.

The second medical journey for Buhari would take place four months later, on June 6, 2016.

After spending 10 days fighting an ear infection, he rested for an additional three days before returning on June 19, 2016.

The President embarked for his second-longest medical trip on January 19, 2017. Before departing, he informed the Senate led by Saraki of his intention to take a 10-day holiday in London.

In the letter, Buhari stated that he will transfer power to Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Although his medical leave was scheduled to begin on January 23, 2017, Buhari departed Abuja on the same day.

The 10th of March in 2017, he returned home. The trip lasted fifty days.

In May of the same year, less than two months after his previous trip, the president embarked on a 104-day medical pilgrimage to London.

The country was instructed to “pray” for the President, although it is still unclear what ailment he was being treated for.

Speculations and widespread misinformation regarding his health status ensued, with some believing he was deceased and replaced by a body double.

The lengthy therapy must have been effective, as the President did not return to London for another medical checkup until May 2018, when he spent four days on “medical review.”

Late in March of 2021, Buhari returned to London for a 15-day “regular medical examination.”

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors had begun an indefinite strike over the unpaid payment at the time of his travel, which coincided with a labor crisis in the health sector.

On March 6, 2022, the President took a two-week medical trip to London that lasted 12 days.

Buhari was supposed to go to London from Nairobi, Kenya, where he was attending the United Nations Environment Programme at 50.

However, he returned to Nigeria on Friday, March 4, and then left for London on Sunday, March 6.

Earlier, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated that Buhari would travel from Kenya to London for “regular medical checks lasting up to two weeks.”

Mr. Adesina has defended President Buhari’s medical trips overseas by stating that he “has utilized the same medical staff for almost 40 years.”

Additionally, he advised that the President remain with the team that is familiar with his medical history.