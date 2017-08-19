Buhari’s return is wonderful, but “oyoyo”?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

All is set for the reception of the Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja this Saturday.

Buhari, 74, has been away for more than 100 days in London but it was early Saturday, August 19, that he would return to the country. The President, at the time of writing this, is a few minutes away from arriving the Federal Capital Territory. There are pictures of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Jalal Arabi, State House permanent secretary, waiting in anticipation of the arrival of the President.

It is also being reported that some streets in Abuja already have enthusiasts lining up to cheer the returning President. The road leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, according to Sahara Reporters, bears the presence of joyous persons who appear genuinely excited that the President has been given the green light to Resume.

Buhari’s return, quite understandably, is not inspiring the same level of joy in every Nigerian. For some, it is ecstasy, while a substantial proportion is relieved. The uniting factor is that no one did wish the President to be too unwell so as not to return, and on that front, it is a win win for Nigerians and the democracy with which we are still experimenting that Baba is going to be back.

But “Baba Oyoyo”?

The particular effort by the ardent supporters of the President to rub his return into the face of the “wailers” is as confusing as it is a little immature. And this trend is on social media, where everyone is presumed to be an adult and of ‘woke’ reasoning. Using the return of the President to jeer those who protested his 100 days absence in to suicide – as some have done – is not one-upmanship or scoring partisan points. Should the demonstration of “victory” seek to berate those who did not lose a fight?

But should the above not make sense, perhaps this from Ayisha Osori would:

“Not sure what is more nauseating about our relationship with power – blatant sycophancy or self infantilization in a patriarchal gerontocracy”.