Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema perform at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

At the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, incredible performances by Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems capped a night of celebration for Nigerian music.

The 20th annual NBA all-star game, which featured the league’s best players from both conferences, was held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 20th, 2023.

Seeing Team LeBron and Team Giannis put on a show was incredible, but it wasn’t the night’s only high point. Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema, three worldwide stars from Nigeria, also performed at the sold-out show, which was centered around the genre of music known as “afrobeats.”

Read also: Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Cameroonian NBA standout Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors presented the performer Burna Boy. The evening commenced with a thrilling performance of “Anybody” by the Nigerian megastar, accompanied by his mesmerizing Outsiders Band.

The next performer was Rema, who began with his international hit “Calm Down” and then moved on to his new single “Holiday,” both of which were well received by the audience.

Rema performing Calm down and Holiday at the NBA halftime show 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Xe8pEH88Yc — 49th. (@the49thstreet) February 20, 2023

Tems wowed the crowd with her sophisticated sound and captivating performance as she sang her chart-topping hits “Free Mind” and “Higher” and ended with “Essence.”

Burna Boy came back on stage for the last number, performing two of his most popular songs, “YE” and “Last Last,” both of which were received enthusiastically by the audience. This performance once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the finest in the world.

Burnaboy performed at the @NBA afrobeat-themed halftime show.



GREATNESS 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/LKnwyNKSUY — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) February 20, 2023

The entertaining all-star game ended with Team Giannis victorious, 184 to 175, over Team Lebron. The performances of the Nigerian trio are certain to stay in the thoughts of spectators as they look ahead to the 2024 NBA all-star game, which is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis.