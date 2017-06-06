Those calling me an ex-convict are certified illiterates – Kemi Olunloyo

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has described those calling her an ex-convict as “certified illiterates.”
Olunloyo was released from Port Harcourt prison on Monday after spending 81 days in detention.
She wrote on Twitter, “Nigerians tagging me as an ex-convict because of 81 days in prison are certified illiterates. I have not been convicted of any crime.”
She also promised to hold a press conference where she would speak on the 81 days she spent in Port Harcourt Prison.
“#BREAKING I will hold a news conference later today for the entire media pool covering my “criminal defamation” case filed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
