Those calling me an ex-convict are certified illiterates – Kemi Olunloyo

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has described those calling her an ex-convict as “certified illiterates.”

Olunloyo was released from Port Harcourt prison on Monday after spending 81 days in detention.

She wrote on Twitter, “Nigerians tagging me as an ex-convict because of 81 days in prison are certified illiterates. I have not been convicted of any crime.”

She also promised to hold a press conference where she would speak on the 81 days she spent in Port Harcourt Prison.

“#BREAKING I will hold a news conference later today for the entire media pool covering my “criminal defamation” case filed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

