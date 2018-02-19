If you will be in New York before April 13 and looking for fun things to do, I suggest you see a movie. But not just anyone: Dare Olaitan’s impressive, 2017 crime heist comedy film Ojukokoro (Greed) has been scheduled to show at the Metrograph, New York’s awesome indie cinemaplex, according to this glowing GQ exposition on the movie theatre in 2016.

“With its voice-over narration, noir-rish mood, ensemble cast and time-bending snap structure, Olaitan has obviously studied the iconic films like of auteurs like Quentin Tarantino (Reservoir Dogs) and Guy Ritchie (Snatch)”, writes film critic Wilfred Okichie for YNaija. “Ojukokoro is Proof All Nollywood Needs is a Good script”, reads a Konbini review headline. The film parades an ensemble of Seun Ajayi, Zainab Balogun, Sammie Edie, Linda Ejiofor, and follows the story of what happens when a broke manager in a money laundering petrol station, decides to rob the petrol station that employs him but along this journey, he finds out there are different kinds of criminals that are also interested in the same cash.

It is especially great to see that Olaitan’s less than stellar small screen excursion “Lagos Big Boy” will be put swiftly behind him, as he finally focuses on getting Ojukokoro in front of as many eyeballs as possible, and we are here for it.

So save the date in your diaries. If you have seen the film before, you can always check it out again.