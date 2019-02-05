Article

Catch the R.Kelly & Weinstein scandals on DStv

You have seen the headlines, read the stories, but here is an opportunity to hear it from the survivors…

From 6th February till 6th March 2019, DStv will open up the Crime and Investigation Channel (DStv 170) to Compact subscribers for the shocking revelation of survivors in the six-part series of Surviving R Kelly dubbed as one of the biggest scandals in music till date.

Robert Sylvester Kelly is a legendary singer, globally regarded as one of the greatest R&B artistes of all time. Some might call him “the world’s greatest”. R. Kelly has had an event-filled career, decorated with praise and accolades, yet riddled with allegations of sexual abuse and paedophilia.

Tune in to hear real survivor accounts, and shocking revelations from friends and families of the accused on “Surviving R. Kelly.” Watch the double bill premiere on 6th February at 7pm & every Wednesday till 6th March.

Also catch the ‘Harvey Weinstein Scandal’ premiere on 13th February at 7:50pm; and witness the rise and fall of Hollywood media mogul Harvey Weinstein. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted over 70 women dating back to decades. He has denied all the accusations citing that any sexual encounters were consensual.

Stay connected to DStv and Don’t miss out on ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ & “The Harvey Weinstein Scandal’ … showing on Crime + Investigation, DStv channel 170.

Available to Compact, Compact Plus & Premium subscribers.

Visit www.dstv.com for more information.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Salesruby to help businesses generate sales in 2019 at West Africa’s biggest sales event

After a very successful first edition of what is now Nigeria’s biggest sales and revenue leadership training; Salesruby Limited; a ...

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is rapidly making its way to a Silver Label Road Race

If you needed proof that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is the biggest singular sporting event in West Africa ...

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Isime Esene appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation

Isime Esene has been appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to developing boys ...

Sponsor February 2, 2019

First photos: Ethopian national, Sintayehu Legese wins 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Ethopian National, Sintayehu Legese is the winner of the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which held ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

FCMB takes support for Tech start-ups to new level, launches ‘Hub One’

Speaking at the official launch of Hub One, Adam Nuru, Managing Director of FCMB, said “the Bank recognizes and believes ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Nigeria now on Growth Trajectory, says Jim Ovia

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON), has lauded the federal government’s economic team for pulling the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail