Catholic priest kidnapped and murdered in Imo state

A Catholic priest in Imo state, Cyriacus Onunkwo has been murdered by unknown gunmen.

The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, confirmed this to Channels Television Sunday.

Rev Father Onunkwo was said to have been abducted from his vehicle in Orlu, a town in the state on Friday morning.

After a search and rescue mission, a body was discovered in the bush in Omuma village in Orlu east local government area, still in Imo, on Saturday, which was identified as the Priest.

He also said investigations were ongoing to unveil Onunkwo’s killers.

They also said his car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it.