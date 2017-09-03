Private Universities say they have no hand in the 120 cut-off mark for admission

According to a report by Guardian, Nigerian private universities in the country have refuted claims that they were the ‘brains’ behind the backward reduction of the cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education for the next academic session.

Data released last week by spokesperson of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Fabian Benjamin, highlighted that most private universities supported the 120 cut-off as their minimum before the board and other stakeholders involved in tertiary education across the country decided to do same.

It was also alleged that very poor students enrolment experienced by these privately-owned institutions, played a vital role in the infamous decision, which has drawn the ire of many.

But the Committee of Vice Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities (CVCRPU), is insisting that, “Private universities had no hand at all in what JAMB did.”In absolving private varsities of complicity, chair of CVCRPU and Vice Chancellor, Redeemer’s University (RUN), Professor Debo Adeyewa said, “As Chairman of vice chancellors of private universities, I can say categorically that we had no hand, directly or indirectly. JAMB only acted in the interest of university autonomy and the country. After all, public universities also went below 180. We at RUN maintained our status quo and sent in 180 to JAMB, but unfortunately that was not reflected. I think JAMB assembled the initial figures sent to the board before the policy meeting.”

