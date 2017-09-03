“It can’t go on like this…”, “they should stop using my name for politics” | Read our top 10 quotes from last week

Unarguably, the biggest news from last week is the nullification of Kenya’s presidential election to which Uhuru Kenyatta has responded, calling the Supreme Court’s decision out as unfair. Former President Goodluck Jonathan too managed to ruffle some feathers in Nigeria.

To find out who won’t be running for Nigeria’s highest office in 2019 and more, read our top 10 quotes from the past week below:

“Yesterday, I called on well meaning Nigerians to sacrificially come to the aid of the Benue flood victims. I am glad today that Waziri Adamawa, @atiku has heeded that call and donated ₦5 million to the victims. I commend him and again urge others to emulate this worthy example. GEJ.”

A statement from former President Goodluck Jonathan as published via his Twitter.

“The social media attacks have been very severe; they paint Benue in bad light and discourage investors from coming in.”

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Benue, Lawrence Onoja Jr. spoke about the impact of people’s comments about underdevelopment in Benue and how they are hurting business in the State.

“I am an entrepreneur. My passion is to create jobs for Nigerians and not otherwise. I am not interested in politics and this is authoritative. No member of any think tank committee has contacted me. People should stop dropping my name for the 2019 presidency. I also seize this opportunity to warn name droppers to desist from their infamous act. They should stop using my name for politics.”

– Aliko Dangote. Straight; delivered with no chasers by one of the richest men in Africa.

“invalid, null and void”

The words that Kenya’s Chief Justice, David Maraga used to describe Kenya’s presidential election as the court set it aside on Friday.

“Every time we do something a judge comes out and places an injunction. It can’t go on like this … there is a problem and we must fix it.”

After his first outraged response, Uhuru Kenyatta, who’d won the nullified election said, reacting to the October 31st rerun ordered by the court.

“There is nothing treasonable about exercising the right to self determination and securing lives and properties. In Arewa North, there are Hisbah, Sharia Police and other forms of Islamic police. Why can’t Biafrans have their own security to protect innocent mothers and our women from being raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen?”

-IPOB. Two weeks after unveiling it’s “secret service”, IPOB says the guard was established to protect Biafrans from Fulani herdsmen.

“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds.”

– President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly said on Saturday.

“The truth is that there is no resurgence of Boko Haram. Cowardly bombings and kidnappings are some of the hallmarks of an asymmetric warfare that insurgencies are. And like I say all the time, such wars do not end by the signing of any truce. They taper off with time, as this one surely will.”

–Lai Mohammed, despite the recent increase in Boko Haram bombings and other attacks, says there’s no resurgence of Boko Haram in the country.

“Deeply moved by the tragic loss of life and the immense material devastation that this natural catastrophe has left in its wake, he prays for the victims and their families, and for all those engaged in the vital work of relief, recovery and rebuilding.”

– Pope Francis, on Thursday expressed his deep regret over the loss of lives caused by Hurricane Harvey.