Donald Trump considering cutting “all trade” with countries doing business with N’Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the United States is considering cutting “all trade” with countries doing business with North Korea.

He made this statement in a tweet on Sunday, in further reaction to North Korea’s ‘successful’ hydrogen bomb test which has drawn the attention of the international community.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump is meeting with national security chiefs to determine what to do with North Korea’s “great threat”.

In confirmation, Trump wrote, “I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you.”

And he added afterwards, “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

