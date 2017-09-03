Social media offensive causes underdevelopment in Benue – Commissioner

The Benue government Saturday, said incessant attacks on the state through the social media were painting the state in bad light and discouraging investors from patronising it.

“The social media attacks have been very severe; they paint Benue in bad light and discourage investors from coming in,” said the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Lawrence Onoja Jr. in Makurdi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Onoja Jr. said that the negative comments posted on the social media were “mischievous tales” targeted at discouraging investors from investing into government’s agriculture-driven industrialization.

“Sometimes what you read in the social media amazes one; how can one deliberately plant lies just to pull down his own state government and stall its growth?

“`The situation is regrettable and simply sad. Government works very hard, but its opponents keep discrediting it,” he stated.

He, however, said that the Gov Samuel Ortom-led administration would not be discouraged by “such mischief makers and rumour mangers”.

The commissioner said that government was planning an Information Summit that would deal with the menace of the social media and tackle rumour mongering.

“Government has nothing to hide; it is laughable to allege that the governor awards contracts to himself. Contracts are discussed and endorsed by the State Executive Council.

“The governor vets all expenditures; he is strict and there is no way he can award contracts to himself. The executive council directs the ministries and payments are done through the Ministry of Finance,” he explained.