[The Church Blog] Apostles in The Market Place is having this session on Technology and Leadership

Apostles in the Market Place [AIMP Network] established in 2003, is a network of Christian professionals and leaders in their marketplace who are committed to making a lasting impact on society. The vision of the network is to be a strategic vehicle for nation building across the African Continent through the transformation of the marketplace.

Part of AiMP’s founding objective is to develop and support transformed Christians, apostles in the marketplace, who can facilitate societal transformation at all levels. AiMP is committed to the empowerment of Change Agents and Nation Builders, who will act as change agents in their marketplace.

It is undeniable – technology has changed the way we interact with one another as well as the way we live and do business. Technology can take you from obscurity to a position of leadership; enabling you positively contribute to your society locally and internationally.

As technology continues to change and evolve, those who want to become or remain relevant must stay at its cutting edge of technological advances, using it to provide solutions to the issues we battle with every day – and seizing the ample opportunities it presents to cause you to rise to the top.

This is why the AIMP Network has come up with a seminar tagged: Using Technology to Influence Leadership with Chike Maduegbuna as Keynote Speaker. This Series is ideal for business Executives, MSME, Creatives, Social Entrepreneurs and interested persons.

This series promises to teach

– Practical insights on how to build, grow and establish businesses;

– How to become tech savvy quickly and how to apply it to your passion;

– Basic online applications that can facilitate the ease of tech adoption in business;

– Digital marketing strategies you can use to create a niche for yourself and

– Lessons on using technology to lead the field and create social change.

Date: Saturday, 19th August 2017

Time: 9.30am

Venue: Main Hall, Canaan Plaza, 2nd Roundabout, Maruwa Bus stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos

You can register free for this event by clicking here or by putting a call through to them via 09033654839.