N47.2bn & $487.5m traced to Diezani Madueke; Man arrested with 849 ATM cards | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

$9 billion – Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai said on Friday that the economic impact of Boko Haram activities in the North East has been estimated at this amount, with Borno state carrying the highest burden.

N47.2 billion and $487.5 million – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has traced this amount in cash and properties to the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. This is apart from the “boxes of gold, silver and diamond jewellery, worth several million British pounds sterling,” found in her London apartments.

N1.374 billion – The Nigerian Customs says it has seized this amount worth of cars including 37 SUVs in Lagos.

N9.2 million – Three men accused of swindling the Lagos state House of Assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa to the tune of this amount were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

849 – The number of ATM cards from various banks found with a Nigerian, Yasir Salihu Abdullahi, who was traveling to Dubai. The suspect had 490 Guaranty Trust Bank ATM cards, 287 of Access Bank, 49 of Eco Bank, 10 of UBA, six of Stanbic IBTC Bank.