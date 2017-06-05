[The Church Blog] Brace up, It’s the season of worship events

In the Nigerian Christian scene, there’s only one indication that the year is gradually going to an end and it’s our numerous worship events.

Whether it’s calculated or it just seems to be a coincidence, I’m not too sure but somehow, all our worship events are strategically placed at the latter part of the year. Last week Saturday, The Invasion occurred at Tafawa Balewa Square and featured top artistes like Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Frank Edwards e.t.c. and that’s just the beginning.

I am looking forward to Friends of Worship series 3, City of David Annual Nigeria Praise Day, Night of Worship by Daystar Christian Centre, Night of Worship by Joshua Ville, Finest Worship by God’s Love Tabernacle, Ile Ife and the almighty Experience 12 to wrap it all up. Forgive me if I missed out on your favourite worship event. I didn’t want to bore you.

So, brace up guys, it’s the season of worship events.

Which one of them are you looking forward to?

