[The Church Blog] Funke Adejumo might have taken it too far at #WAFBEC2018

We totally love Funke Adejumo. If we could do a count of our all-time favourite female Nigerian ministers, Funke Adejumo would definitely lead the pack or at least, be in the top 10. Her commitment to addressing cultural issues, preaching the word with so much confidence and power, and her commitment to societal development has not only earned her our trust but our love too.

The Wife of the General Overseer of the Akure based Agape Ministries who also doubles as the President of the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation was present for Thursday’s morning session of the ongoing West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC). Seeing her name on the list of ministers for the event meant a couple of things; that the word was going to flow with intensity and she was going to speak us out of mediocrity. She did that and so much more.

Funke Adejumo did not leave any stone unturned during her one-hour plus session as she jumped from one trending issue to the other as if to ensure that she finally expressed her opinion on a bigger platform. From slightly subbing Daddy Freeze on the tithe controversy (which is long gone) to talking on her favourite topic; stay at home mums.

In her words, “If the totality of your financial life depends on your husband, you are a colossal disgrace. It’s your husband’s birthday, you cannot even present him with a car. No man wants a liability. Men want women who will add value to them.”

Actually, it was totally unnecessary and unrelated to her sermon which she had titled Lord, Please Lift my head! sharing lessons from Jacob, Esau and several other Bible characters. She finally asked that members of the congregation commit to a seed of stupendous wealth of a million naira or 1000/100 dollars for those who can’t afford the first, claiming that this is for their move to the next level financially. We are smiling in Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.

But, this is not the first time.

The last time something similar was at the Word Conference of House on the Rock where she made similar statements at calling housewives a colossal disgrace and explaining that being a full-time housewife is equal to full-time suffering. She went further to tell women that if they are not in a position to lend their husbands N1million, they are failures.

Catch up: The Thread: Did Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo get this wrong?

And then, we remember that Pastor Paul Adefarasin had to teach a sermon debunking many of the things she had taught during her session particularly the statement on housewives which had gone viral at the time. A couple of months afterwards, she wasn’t at the Experience. We cannot totally assert that this was the reason for her absence at The Experience but, we think it is or might have played a role.

Catch up: [The Church Blog] Wait o! Funke Adejumo was not at the Experience

And we totally get the point; the drive is towards female liberation and empowerment. But, at a conference designed to teach believers the rudiments of faith and its applicability in everyday life, birthing results that touch on the complete man, (i.e.) the Spirit, the Soul and the body? This totally explains why many pastors prefer to teach the word themselves rather than inviting other ministers to join them.

At the end, we still love Mama Funke!. And are ready to join in for her two other sessions at WAFBEC.