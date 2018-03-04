[The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: When the Don Moen “anointing” goes to COZA

Many of those who like me, grew up under some sort of strict spiritual supervision can testify to the fact that American singer-songwriter, pastor, and producer, Don Moen made our childhood so lit graceful. And how he still manages to remain relevant across generations.

Call it the anointing for relevance and you might not be far from the truth, you know.

He was at one of our favourite churches, The Commonwealth of Zion assembly recently and he did his magic ministered with so much grace and simplicity once again. Even if you’ve not been to COZA before, you must have heard of their mind-blowing music team.

What else do you expect when fave meets fave? An explosion!

You would dance, you would smile and you would totally marvel at how much the music of Don Moen still pulls at the strings of the heart so carefully and with ease.

Enjoy!

By now, you know how much we love you, Don Moen!

Such beauty!