Church Crawler: Love, joy, energy and healing at Daystar’s youth church

If your idea of Church is a congregation of solemn, sad and sorrowful people then you need to visit The Star Hub.

So, as usual, Church Crawler made its way to another Church this Sunday and landed at The Star Hub. The Star Hub is youth expression of the Daystar Christian Center, led by Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi with a vision to raise models. You will expect therefore that the vision of The Star Hub will be similar – to raise youths who will be role models in the society. The Star Hub is that 22nd century new generation kinda Pentecostal church and is strictly for young people between the ages of 16 – 23.

Describing the experience at The Star Hub in just one church crawler episode might be hard but I will try to contain my excitement and give you the full breakdown. The amount of joy and energy these young people exude is so contagious that you want to laugh, jump, scream and shout in joy with other members of the church. The praise and worship was second to none. As we rocked to popular songs like Gashinan, Hallelujah Eh, The Hill and many others, the sincerity of a congregation with a heart set on God filled the hall. No unnecessary cliches, no forming, Just young and simple hearts joined in worship. Its actually hard to reconcile the fact that the singers were made up of young people between 16 and 23. The level of excellence portrayed is worthy of emulation.

Before, during and after the service, We had so many tell-your-neighbour moments. We just have to agree that this is a general church practice and move on, Right? Cool!

The dance crew totally slayed it. Not like I was expecting anything less anyways. Just before the word came up, there was a spoken word session – Talk of an appetiser. During the session, people had to write all the negative words that have been spoken against them and stick them against a tennis board whilst the spoken word artist delivered a nothing-short-of-excellent piece.

Fast forward to the message, the preacher spoke of the need for self-love, forgiveness from God and self identity in the knowledge of Christ and that could pass as one of the most emotionally-healing messages I have heard in a while. It hit deep and was taught in a way that could be understood by everyone. If it were to be translated into bible lingo, the message passes as a Message Version kind of preaching. By the time she was done, the hall was cold and it wasn’t the AC. It was the coldness of souls open bare. One could almost reach out to the heart of the next person. The negative words on paper were torn into shreds and disposed and members had to rewrite new things about themselves and stick them on a fresh side of the board. That was symbolic of a Let go and let God process.

At the end of the service, the church was led into a session of liberating and energetic praise.

What a way to end such a service.

Till I attend that church and church crawler crawls into your church, better be prepared, “for the hour cometh…”