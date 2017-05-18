Conservatives hint that a “President Pence” might just be a good alternative

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

The numerous scandals clouding Trump’s presidency, including, the most recent – firing the FBI Director James Comey coupled with his alleged leak of classified information to Russian officials, and reports that he asked James Comey to drop the Flynn investigation have raised a strong possibility that the president could be removed and replaced by his VP Mike Pence.

According to New York Times, a House Republican who asked not to be named quipped Wednesday. “If what the New York Times reported is true, Pence is probably rehearsing, it’s just like Nixon. From the standpoint that it’s never the underlying issue, it is always the cover-up.”

The idea of removing Trump from office seems to have increasing appeal to Republicans who are tired of the cycle of defending Trump and very alarmed by his conduct in office. While on the campaign trail, Pence would shut down conversations that were leading to the possibility of his own future bid should Trump lose, telling anyone who raised the prospect he was entirely focused on the race at hand.

Though, some conservatives are hinting that Vice President Pence looks like a really good alternative right now, especially as the Justice Department has appointed a special prosecutor for the FBI’s Russia probe.