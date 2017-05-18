Doctor repeatedly punches nurse girlfriend during operation (WATCH)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

A doctor in China as captured by CCTV, repeatedly punched his girlfriend inside an operating theatre.

The footage shows the pair arguing immediately after the operation was completed, with the nurse hitting first.

Witnesses at the Lankao County hospital in Henan Province, claimed that the surgeon accused his lover of violating protocol during the operation and the fight ensued after she denied it.

The angry doctor only backed away after he had inflicted injuries on the nurse.