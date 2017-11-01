Court rejects Jonathan’s application against subpoena in Metuh’s trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application by former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki filed against a subpoena ordering him to appear as a witness defence in the trial of former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang also struck out former President Goodluck Jonathan’s application against the subpoena.

Jonathan had said testifying in the case will expose him to criminal charges.

But Okon said he had no jurisdiction to entertain Jonathan’s application challenging the subpoena since he had yet to be served with the court’s subpoena directing him to appear in court.

The court also said accepting Dasuki’s application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena will flout the judgement by the Court of Appeal.

Justice Abang, after dismissing the application, ordered Dasuki to enter the witness box.