Cristiano blasts Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, saying, “I don’t have respect for him”

Cristiano Ronaldo claims that Manchester United has “betrayed” him and that he is being forced to leave the club.

Ronaldo, 37, pledged in August that he would offer his account of life at Old Trafford after failing to obtain a transfer to a club competing in the Champions League.

The striker for Portugal has now given an extensive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

United has been requested to respond to Ronaldo’s allegations.

In Erik ten Hag’s debut season as manager, the Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League after defeating Fulham 2-1 on Sunday.

When asked if United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Pushed as to whether senior club executives were trying to oust him, he added: “People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo has not played due to an unidentified ailment since the 6th of November when he captained United in their 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Ten Hag dropped him for the Premier League match against Chelsea last month after he refused to come off the bench against Tottenham three days prior.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The interview will air on Wednesday and Thursday for two nights.

Ronaldo also told Morgan about the death of his infant son in April and how moved he was by the tribute offered to him by Liverpool supporters at a match against Manchester United at Anfield in the days that followed.

Morgan has prepared a version of the 90-minute interview for the Sun tabloid in which Ronaldo’s disdain for how he has found United since his return to the club in August 2021 amid great fanfare is evident.

“I think the fans should know the truth,” he said. “I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.”

Ronaldo said he had seen “no evolution” at the club since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

“Nothing had changed,” he said. “I love Manchester United. I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

Ronaldo said his view of the club was shared by Ferguson, who was pivotal in his return to Old Trafford from Juventus when it appeared he might join Manchester City.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” added Ronaldo.

“He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”