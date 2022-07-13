Dangote now 63rd richest billionaire in the world

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote recently became the 63rd richest billionaire in the world according to a ranking released by Bloomberg
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is named the richest billionaire, according to the same ranking released by Bloomberg.
Up 37 places on Bloomberg’s recent billionaire list, Dangote is worth $20.2 billion as of Monday, July 13, 2022.
Dangote is the founder and current chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.
Dangote Group was established as a small trading company in 1977, the same year Dangote moved to Lagos to expand the company. Dangote took a $500,000 loan from his uncle to start trading commodities, including bagged cement, and agricultural products such as rice and sugar.
Today, the Dangote Group is one of Africa’s largest conglomerates with international operations in Benin, Ghana, Zambia, and Togo. Dangote Group has grown from a trading company into the largest industrial group in Nigeria with divisions such as Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Cement, and Dangote Flour.
The Dangote Group dominates the sugar market in Nigeria and the refinery is a major supplier of sugar to soft drink companies, breweries, and confectionery companies. The company employs more than 11,000 people in West Africa.
Among the top ten richest billionaires on the Bloomberg list are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, and Larry Ellison.
Top 100 billionaires list, their net worth, country, and industry, according to Bloomberg
1 Elon Musk $214B -$789M -$56.1B United States Technology
2 Jeff Bezos $133B -$2.58B -$59.7B United States Technology
3 Bernard Arnault $128B +$1.72B -$49.6B France Consumer
4 Bill Gates $114B -$1.76B -$24.4B United States Technology
5 Gautam Adani $110B +$2.09B +$34.0B India Industrial
6 Larry Page $103B -$1.30B -$24.9B United States Technology
7 Sergey Brin $99.2B -$1.21B -$24.3B United States Technology
8 Warren Buffett $96.5B -$297M -$12.4B United States Diversified
9 Steve Ballmer $90.0B -$3.47B -$15.7B United States Technology
10 Larry Ellison $87.1B -$1.08B -$20.1B United States Technology
11 Mukesh Ambani $86.1B -$206M -$3.85B India Energy
12 Carlos Slim $73.7B +$256M -$72.1M Mexico Diversified
13 Zhong Shanshan $70.4B -$922M -$9.39B China Diversified
14 Charles Koch $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial
15 Julia Flesher Koch & family $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial
16 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $68.1B +$1.67B -$25.6B France Consumer
17 Mark Zuckerberg $60.7B +$134M -$64.8B United States Technology
18 Jim Walton $58.7B -$150M -$5.86B United States Retail
19 Rob Walton $58.2B -$98.5M -$5.82B United States Retail
20 Alice Walton $56.6B -$99.9M -$6.02B United States Retail
21 Jacqueline Badger Mars $49.8B +$122M -$1.35B United States Food & Beverage
22 John Mars $49.8B +$122M -$1.35B United States Food & Beverage
23 Amancio Ortega $49.2B +$1.30B -$18.4B Spain Retail
24 Michael Dell $47.8B -$55.5M -$7.20B United States Technology
25 Alain Wertheimer $44.7B +$410M +$11.8B France Consumer
26 Gerard Wertheimer $44.7B +$410M +$11.8B France Consumer
27 Zhang Yiming $44.5B $0 $0 China Technology
28 Zeng Yuqun $42.9B -$1.29B -$10.2B Hong Kong Industrial
29 Phil Knight & family $39.7B -$468M -$22.6B United States Consumer
30 Giovanni Ferrero & family $39.5B +$26.3M +$3.61B Italy Food & Beverage
31 Jack Ma $37.2B -$63.9M -$1.23B China Technology
32 Ma Huateng $36.9B -$434M -$10.0B China Technology
33 Klaus-Michael Kuehne $36.2B -$158M -$5.53B Germany Industrial
34 Francois Pinault $35.6B +$361M -$17.2B France Consumer
35 Len Blavatnik $32.9B +$74.9M -$8.75B United States Diversified
36 Vladimir Potanin $31.4B -$240M +$585M Russian Federation Commodities
37 Stephen Schwarzman $30.8B -$306M -$7.10B United States Finance
38 Li Ka-shing $30.6B -$196M +$1.28B Hong Kong Real Estate
39 Ken Griffin $28.9B +$42.4M +$7.58B United States Finance
40 William Ding $28.1B -$63.8M -$4.54B China Technology
41 MacKenzie Scott $26.3B -$750M -$30.0B United States Technology
42 Leonard Lauder $26.3B -$104M -$11.3B United States Consumer
43 Tadashi Yanai $26.1B -$69.2M -$3.52B Japan Retail
44 He Xiangjian $25.8B +$334M -$5.65B China Consumer
45 Azim Premji $25.4B -$137M -$15.9B India Technology
46 Miriam Adelson $25.2B +$425M -$1.35B United States Entertainment
47 Leonid Mikhelson $25.0B -$249M -$7.42B Russian Federation Energy
48 James Simons $25.0B -$50.0M -$525M United States Finance
49 Wang Chuan-Fu $24.5B -$1.20B +$1.92B China Consumer
50 Dieter Schwarz $24.1B -$9.59M -$4.84B Germany Retail
51 Qin Yinglin $24.0B -$634M +$3.33B China Food & Beverage
52 German Larrea $23.9B -$425M -$1.75B Mexico Commodities
53 Henry Cheng $23.4B +$57.7k +$485M Hong Kong Retail
54 Shiv Nadar $22.9B -$341M -$9.63B India Technology
55 Carl Icahn $22.8B +$14.5M +$584M United States Diversified
56 Elaine Marshall $22.7B +$7.37M +$1.64B United States Industrial
57 Vladimir Lisin $22.6B -$265M -$5.42B Russian Federation Industrial
58 Eric Schmidt $22.5B -$270M -$5.16B United States Technology
59 Lee Shau Kee $21.0B -$2.55M -$1.99B Hong Kong Real Estate
60 Alexey Mordashov $20.8B -$264M -$8.00B Russian Federation Industrial
61 Takemitsu Takizaki $20.8B -$490M -$14.4B Japan Technology
62 Jorge Paulo Lemann $20.3B +$346M -$1.18B Brazil Food & Beverage
63 Aliko Dangote $20.2B -$837k +$1.15B Nigeria Industrial
64 Lukas Walton $20.1B -$45.3M -$2.08B United States Retail
65 Li Shu Fu $20.0B +$28.7M -$5.68B China Industrial
66 Huang Shilin $20.0B -$595M -$2.71B China Industrial
67 Donald Bren $19.9B $0 +$2.22B United States Real Estate
68 Colin Huang $19.8B +$532M -$737M China Technology
69 Dan Gilbert $19.8B +$226M -$6.77B United States Real Estate
70 Alisher Usmanov $19.5B -$39.5M -$1.73B Russian Federation Diversified
71 Susanne Klatten $19.5B +$113M -$3.73B Germany Industrial
72 Radhakishan Damani $19.5B -$545M -$5.12B India Retail
73 Guillaume Pousaz $19.4B $0 +$11.7B Switzerland Technology
74 Harold Hamm $19.3B -$538M +$5.57B United States Energy
75 Peter Woo $19.1B -$95.4M +$149M Hong Kong Real Estate
76 Changpeng Zhao $19.0B +$231M -$76.8B Canada Finance
77 Pang Kang $18.8B -$25.6M -$3.52B China Food & Beverage
78 Ernesto Bertarelli & family $18.6B -$50.0M -$2.60B Switzerland Diversified
79 Gina Rinehart $18.1B +$50.6M -$750M Australia Commodities
80 Abigail Johnson $18.0B +$39.7M -$7.94B United States Finance
81 Iris Fontbona & family $17.9B -$126M -$2.43B Chile Commodities
82 Andrew Forrest $17.4B +$101M -$2.88B Australia Commodities
83 Vagit Alekperov $17.4B -$255M -$4.36B Russian Federation Energy
84 Gianluigi Aponte $17.3B +$140M +$6.94B Switzerland Services
85 Thomas Peterffy $17.2B +$14.6M -$7.58B United States Finance
86 Budi Hartono $17.0B +$144M -$1.26B Indonesia Diversified
87 Dietrich Mateschitz $16.9B -$42.8M +$685M Austria Food & Beverage
88 Li Xiting $16.8B -$405M -$4.61B Singapore Health Care
89 John Menard $16.8B -$17.3M -$8.83B United States Retail
90 Robert Kuok $16.7B -$66.7M -$1.54B Malaysia Diversified
91 Stefan Quandt $16.4B +$86.5M -$4.72B Germany Industrial
92 Alwaleed Bin Talal $16.4B +$42.2M -$452M Saudi Arabia Diversified
93 Thomas Frist $16.3B +$24.9M -$6.81B United States Health Care
94 Eyal Ofer $16.3B +$30.6M -$181M Israel Services
95 Lv Xiang-yang $16.2B -$767M +$2.18B China Consumer
96 Vicky Safra $16.2B $0 +$25.0M Greece Finance
97 Ray Dalio $16.1B $0 +$510M United States Finance
98 David Tepper $16.0B $0 +$1.09B United States Finance
99 Michael Hartono $16.0B +$138M -$1.21B Indonesia Diversified
100 Lakshmi Mittal $15.5B +$160M -$4.98B India Commodities
Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.
Leave a reply