10 Nigerians to watch at the World’s Athletic Championship

The World Athletics Championships kicks off on Friday, May 15th in Oregon, USA.

With a total of nine (9) medals, comprising of mostly silver and bronze, since its inception, Nigeria will expect to win her first gold at this year’s Athletics championship.

Here are 10 Nigerian athletes to watch out for at the World’s Athletic Championship.

Favour Ofili

Favour Chukwuka Ofili (born 31 December 2002) is a Nigerian track and field athlete specializing in the 200 meters and 400 meters sprints.

She is the 2019 African Games silver medalist in the 400 meters. She is also the 2019 African Youth Champion in the 200 and 400 meters.

She holds the National record and the National under 20 record over the 200m with a time of 21.96, thus making her the first Nigerian female athlete to run under the 22 seconds barrier.

At just 16, she represented Nigeria at the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama running in the 4 × 100 m and 4 × 400 m relays.

Ezekiel Nathaniel

Nathaniel is making his Championships debut and will compete in the 400m hurdles event.

He broke Henry Amike’s 35-year national record of 48.50s when he ran 48.42s in May at the Big 12 track and field competition in Lubbock, Texas.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Chukwuebuka Cornell Enekwechi (born 28 January 1993) is a Nigerian-American track and field athlete, specializing in throwing events.

He is the 2018 Commonwealth Games Silver medallist and reigning African Champion in the shot put. He is also the 2019 African Games Champion and the reigning Nigerian National Sports Festival Champion.

He was runner-up at the 2016 NCAA Championships in the shot put and sixth in the hammer that same day. He was the 2014 and 2015 Big Ten Champion in the Hammer Throw and also the Field athlete of the year in 2015.

Tobi Amusan

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan (born 23 April 1997) is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 meters hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.

She was the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion in the event. She is also a two-time African Games champion.

She won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles.

She also claimed gold in the 100 meters hurdles at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships in Addis Ababa.

Raymond Ekevwo

Raymond Ekevwo (born 23 March 1999) is a Nigerian sprinter. He is the 2019 African Games champion in the 100 meters. He was also a member of the Nigerian 4 × 100 m relay team that won a silver medal at the games.

Ekevwo will compete in the 100m and is part of Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team to the Championships. The 2019 African Games champion enters Oregon with a season-best of 10.04s.

Ese Brume

Ese Brume (born 20 January 1996) is a Nigerian athlete who specializes in the long jump. She is a three-time African senior champion in the Long Jump and holds a personal best of 7.17 m (23 ft 6+1⁄4 in).

Brume represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games where she placed 5th in the Long Jump final with a leap of 6.81 m.

Brume won the bronze medal in the Long Jump event at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, with a jump of 6.91 m, and at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with a jump of 6.97 m.

Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe

Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe also known as Ashe Bolt (born 28th April 2002), is the Nigerian fastest man with a personal best of 9.99s. He was born in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria.

Competing at the 2019 National U18 & U20 Trials in Ilaro, Ogun State, Ashe easily won his 100m heat and made the final as well as the Final B of the Boys’ 200m.

In 2022, Twenty-year-old sprint sensation, Favour Ashe, won the National 100m title and qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

Ashe bested a stacked field including Alaba Akintola and multiple national champion, Seye Ogunlewe to win with a new personal best time of 9.99s at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Patience Okon George

Patience Okon George (born 25 November 1991) is a Nigerian sprinter. She competed in the 400 meters event at the 2015 World Championships in Athletics in Beijing, China, and also at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

George is a two-time African Championships bronze medallist in the individual 400 meters event. She is also a three-time Nigerian national champion in the 400 meters.

In 2019, George won the gold medal in the women’s 4 × 400 meters relay at the 2019 African Games held in Rabat, Morocco.

George will be competing at her 5th Championships in her favourite relay event. She makes up a 6-man team that consists of Patience Knowledge Omovoh, Imaobong Nse Uko, Sikiru Adewale Adeyemi, Dubem Amene, and Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel in the 4×400 mixed relay.

Udodi Onwuzurike

Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (born 29 January 2003) is a Nigerian sprinter who specializes in 200 meters.

He was the gold medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2021.

He will be competing in the 100m, 200m, and the relays. He is Nigeria’s sole representative in the men’s 200m event.

Udodi has the 25th best season-best time of 10.03 for the 100m event.

Imaobong Nse Uko

Imaobong Nse Uko was born 20 February 2004.

She competed in the mixed 4 × 400 meters relay event at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 17-year-old won a gold medal over the 400 meters at the 2021 World Under 20 Championships.

She placed third at the 2021 Nigerian Athletics Championships and Olympic Trials behind George and Knowledge Omovoh which helped secure her place on the Olympic squad.

World U-20 champion, Imaobong Nse Uko, will compete at Oregon in her debut senior Championships and will compete in the 400m and 4x400m mixed relays events.