Building collapses in Lagos yet again

A two-story building has collapsed in the Palm Groove area of Lagos State, authorities said on Wednesday.

This is barely two weeks after a church building under construction collapsed opposite Number 17, Cardoso Street, off Martins Street in Mushin.

The incident occurred at about 1.07 am at Oke Arin street, off Shyllon Ilupeju.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the structure collapsed to ground zero in the early hours of the day.

The statement explained that no life was lost to the incident, although one man was injured. It also stated that the building had been cordoned off.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45 am due to aging of the structure,” LASEMA said in the situation report. “Fortunately, no loss of life.

“However, one adult male sustained a minor injury and has been taken to the hospital. The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat. Operation (has been) concluded and Cobra team heading back to base.”

The incident is the latest in a series of reported building collapses in Lagos as the government works to counter this trend.

In November last year, a high-rise building containing luxury apartments collapsed in the main Ikoyi district, killing at least 40 people.

Three months later, in February, another building under construction collapsed in the Yaba, trapping several workers.

Also in May, a three-story building on Alayaki Lane 4 on Lagos Island collapsed during heavy rainfall, killing at least two people.

LASEMA also stated that the structure had already violated national security protocols and that the building had been confiscated by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) after the owners received all legal notices from local and central law enforcement agencies.

Nevertheless, the building’s developers continued to work undercover, mainly at night and on weekends.