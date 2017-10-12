Days after Lagos CP begins investigating Davido’s friend’s murder, he gets demoted

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly demoted two Acting Commissioners of Police (ACP) to their rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).

In the report by Goldmyne TV , those affected ‘according to official information’, are the Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal , and Aji Ali Janga .

he two officers are to revert to their position of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP). The memo said the anticipatory approval given on August 22, 2017, was withdrawn at the plenary meeting of the PSC on September 26 and 27, 2017. But, no reason was given for the withdrawal.

The Police authorities confirmed the replacement of erstwhile Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Owoseni with Imohimi D. Edgal.

On the death of Tagbo Umeike and, following actress, Caroline Danjuma’s allegations, the police invited both Davido and Danjuma – nothing was said after that.

Imohimi’s record as CP so far:

Imohimi is handling a “big” murder case – involving Davido , who is a member of the Adeleke family and a nephew to Senator Isiaka Adeleke (Osun-West Senatorial District).

” in his statement about his involvement. The ongoing investigation might not go down well with the Adeleke family, and so, the reaction by PSC – or why a public announcement on a resolution that was reached in September?