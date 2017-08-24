Democrats expresses concerns over Trump’s mental capabilities

by Adedotun Michael

In a new position of resistance to the Trump administration, California Democrats are raising concerns over President Donald Trump’s mental health and fitness for office, Politico reports.

The various arguments

With an erupting early talk of impeachment, questions about Trump’s stability have become the latest jibe following the President’s volatile responses to the violence in Charlottesville — even from GOP Sen. Bob Corker and former National Intelligence boss, James Clapper.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren had last week posited a congressional resolution which will compel the President to seek a medical and psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is unfit for the office. Also in the same vein, Rep. Jackie Speier called for invoking the 25th Amendment — which empowers the vice president and other members of Cabinet to remove a president who is incapable of discharging his expected duties.

Speier’s proposal is premised on a press conference from Trump Tower in which the president was alleged to white supremacists with counter-protesters.

Speaking to Politico, Speier said, “Trump has demonstrated that his mental capacity and his erratic behavior are issues we need to be concerned about for our national security, and I think I’m not the first person that’s talked about it. I’m just the first person that’s been public about it.”

Overlooked concerns

However, concerns have grown especially from California’s Democrats who fear that the party should focus more on winning votes than on the President’s mental health.

This was expressed by a Democratic party consultant and former California Democratic Party spokesman, Tenoch Flores who said, “I certainly understand the effort — and the drive to do something about the national catastrophe that we’re all experiencing with Trump, from sympathizing with neo-Nazis to weakening long standing alliances. It’s clear that he’s not fit for office. But the unfortunate reality is that until enough Republicans get their heads out of the sand, whether in the Cabinet or in office, he’s going to be sitting right where he is,’’ he added.

The frontiers

It should be noted that Lofgren, is the first member of the House to openly question whether Trump has “early stage dementia”, whether “the stress of office aggravated a mental illness crippling impulse control.”

She argues that “Trump has exhibited alarming pattern of behavior and speech causing concern that a mental disorder may have rendered him unfit and unable to fulfill his constitutional duties.”

Lofgren, a San Jose Congresswoman also gained a seconder in Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland who has a background in clinical social work. Lee stressed that “While we can’t talk about any diagnosis, we can look at behavior”.

The Oakland Rep added, “It is time to confront what appears to be a serious issue based on the president’s statements and actions, we need to begin this discussion and have this debate.’’Their proposals urges Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to “quickly secure the services of medical and psychiatric professionals to examine the President.”

