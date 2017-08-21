Dogara acknowledges Buhari’s letter of resumption

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has also received and acknowledged a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari notifying the House of Representatives of his resumption to duty.

The letter was delivered to the office of the speaker by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Suleiman Sumaila, on Monday.

Senate President Bukola had earlier acknowledged the letter.

With the letter, he officially takes over from his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president since May 7.