Don’t ignore Obasanjo…he is the boss of bosses | Jonathan tells Atiku

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reach out to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his 2019 Presidential ambition.

Jonathan said this while speaking with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, on the 2019 election.

Jonathan described Obasanjo as the “boss of bosses”, stating that any political who ignores him does so at his own peril.

He added that the chances of Atiku getting the ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party was high.

“He (Atiku) can’t get the APC ticket. If Atiku gets our party ticket, he would compete well,” Jonathan reportedly said.

“He’s always a passionate politician. But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses.

“We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your own peril. OBJ has the magic wand, respected at home and abroad.”

Even though Obasanjo influenced Jonathan’s career, both leaders fell our when the latter was seeking re-election in 2015.

They later reconciled when Jonathan visited Obasanjo in Ogun State.