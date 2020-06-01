Dragging God: How does God get blamed for the desperately wicked heart of man?

On the streets of Twitter, no one is safe and no one is beyond being called out over anything – not even God. In a series of tweets, many Twitter users are calling out God for his creation and not just any kind of his creation, Twitter users are berating God for creating man.

This trend is coming off over many reported cases of rape on social media and in most of the cases reported on social media, the victim is the woman and the suspects, men. Twitter users are now reacting to the rape culture in Nigeria, and dragging God as they question him on creating men.

As it appears, this trend is mostly targeted towards the rape case of the UNIBEN student, Uwa, who was allegedly raped to death in a church where she had gone to read. Reacting to the report of her death, many Twitter users have pointed out that God should be blamed, at least, for allowing such atrocity to go on in his temple.

In a country like Nigeria which is considered religious and traditional, a trend that blames God for the actions of men will not go unnoticed by religious devotes and also, a trend that even acknowledges God will not go unnoticed for those who claim to hold no ties with the spiritual.

For those who believed that God should be responsible to some level, they were not only blaming God for all that is wrong in the world, they were blaming God for creating men who would grow up to become rapists and abusers of women.

While users were attacking those dragging God, some users also reminded them that God doesn’t really care if he is being dragged or not as they pointed out that God doesn’t need them to fight his wars. Users like this went further to promote free speech as they encouraged those dragging God to go on in expressing their opinions. For those who berated other users who were dragging God, they pointed out that often times, when those who don’t believe in God blame him for anything, they are often referring to the Christian God.

 

Other users pointed out that blaming God for the sins of man especially as it concerns the matter on the ground was pointless. They also pointed out that in the end, the people to be blamed are human beings, homes, governments, and society.

Tags: , ,

