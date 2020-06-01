Dragging God: How does God get blamed for the desperately wicked heart of man?

On the streets of Twitter, no one is safe and no one is beyond being called out over anything – not even God. In a series of tweets, many Twitter users are calling out God for his creation and not just any kind of his creation, Twitter users are berating God for creating man.

This trend is coming off over many reported cases of rape on social media and in most of the cases reported on social media, the victim is the woman and the suspects, men. Twitter users are now reacting to the rape culture in Nigeria, and dragging God as they question him on creating men.

You are dragging God for not dealing with the Rapist/killer at the spot or save the Victim. How about the countless times you sin against him? You Lie, Masturbate, Fornicate, Steal, You enjoy pleasure in worldly things, Etc. Has God Destroyed You? Gods ways are not your way. — DOWIE BLUE GOD 🔱👩‍🍳 #MrCoolGuy (@Infodowieblue) May 31, 2020

As it appears, this trend is mostly targeted towards the rape case of the UNIBEN student, Uwa, who was allegedly raped to death in a church where she had gone to read. Reacting to the report of her death, many Twitter users have pointed out that God should be blamed, at least, for allowing such atrocity to go on in his temple.

In a country like Nigeria which is considered religious and traditional, a trend that blames God for the actions of men will not go unnoticed by religious devotes and also, a trend that even acknowledges God will not go unnoticed for those who claim to hold no ties with the spiritual.

Surprise that people can think about dragging God 💔.

The problem is not God, we are actually the problem 😑😑😑. pic.twitter.com/uAP4tqJG2U — Adura_Dola👑 (@hardeydollarpoo) May 31, 2020

Seeing people dragging God when we need him pic.twitter.com/vRDqMTW07J — BOY WONDER🕸‼️™️ (@man_like_buchi) June 1, 2020

For those dragging God.. I want u to know that ,I do not have enough faith to believe there is no God.. Ephesians 4:18 They are darkened in their understanding, alienated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to their hardness of heart — GàLìLéo🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Lucasscot_101) June 1, 2020

You people are dragging God 😂😂 what a time to be alive — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) May 31, 2020

You are not smarter because you're an atheist.

Respect people and their faith

Don't be stupid. You can attack Adeboye or Oyedepo, that's your business.

Stop making people that believe in God feel they are doing something wrong. — Unripe banana (@slimsuki_) May 31, 2020

You left the security men in the church,

You left the pastors,

You left the G.O

You left the police who failed to protect us,

You left the governor of the state,

You left the president of the country,

And you went to be Dragging God? YOU ARE MAD!!! — Your Guardian Angel👼 (@AskMeWhatIWant) May 31, 2020

As a concerned being who is only after a peaceful atmosphere for HUMANITY, dragging God isn’t what I’ll do. I’ll drag the Government. Join any protest for the betterment of the Nation. I’ll not fight genders but join hands together to stand as ONE against injustice. ✊🏽🇳🇬✊🏽 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) June 1, 2020

For those who believed that God should be responsible to some level, they were not only blaming God for all that is wrong in the world, they were blaming God for creating men who would grow up to become rapists and abusers of women.

Lol i heard people begging some Tweeps to stop dragging God. Like can they drag God. Twitter and likes are making some people type nonesense. God won't attack you or kill you, this is not the old testament, you're living under grace. So free speech bro/girl

Keep up time waits — HARRISON ❁ (@_harrisonJNR) June 1, 2020

While users were attacking those dragging God, some users also reminded them that God doesn’t really care if he is being dragged or not as they pointed out that God doesn’t need them to fight his wars. Users like this went further to promote free speech as they encouraged those dragging God to go on in expressing their opinions. For those who berated other users who were dragging God, they pointed out that often times, when those who don’t believe in God blame him for anything, they are often referring to the Christian God.

When I’m scared to type God with small letter G, this one is calling God useless!!! Ahhh!!!!! Consuming fire!!!!! Una get mind o, even tho you’re an atheist, it doesn’t mean you should disrespect God cuz he’ll put you in place! His Silence doesn’t mean he doesn’t know what’s https://t.co/eDO32QSJRy — ⟭⟬ J⁷🥀👑⟬⟭ (@jaasminth) May 31, 2020

Why do most atheists only drag the “God” pertaining to Christians, not Buddha or Allah or Zeus? — Praise, please… (@probablyypraise) May 31, 2020

Other users pointed out that blaming God for the sins of man especially as it concerns the matter on the ground was pointless. They also pointed out that in the end, the people to be blamed are human beings, homes, governments, and society.