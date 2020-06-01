Dino Melaye lands first Nollwood movie role in ”The Bean Shaped Superhero” | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Dino Melaye has landed his first Nollywood movie in The Bean Shaped Superhero, and he would be playing the lead role of a man having to survive a kidney condition. Dino Melaye, now a former minister, is known for his theatrics and histronics while in political office, and it’s interesting that he’s pivoted from politics to the movie industry to put his latent talents to good use..

The Bean Shaped Superhero is directed by Terver Malu and also features Big Brother Naija alum Dianne Russet, who has, in the time she left the reality show, produced a short film. Dino Melaye made the announcement on his Instagram and while a release date hasn’t be announced yet, here’s the trailer below.

NCDC confirms 307 new cases of coronavirus

11 coronavirus patients discharged in the FCT

11 Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after recovering from the disease.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello made the announcement on Sunday May 31, via his official Twitter handle. He further disclosed that the total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 173.

Sunday Dare reveals that Gernot Rohr can still be sacked if doesn’t deliver

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed the Nigeria Football Federation could sack Super Eagles Head coach Gernot Rohr if he doesn’t meet the target of leading the Super Eagles to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and winning the next 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Cameroon.

312 Nigerians evacuated from Nigeria due to coronavirus

Three hundred and twelve Indian nationals have been evacuated from Nigeria as a result of the lingering coronavirus pandemic. The Indians departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on aboard an Air Peace flight yesterday morning. The 10-hour flight is expected to land at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala later today.

According to the High Commission of India in Abuja, two more flights were scheduled for June 13 (Lagos-Delhi) and June 14 (Lagos-Mumbai)