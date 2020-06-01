Dino Melaye lands first Nollwood movie role in ”The Bean Shaped Superhero” | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has landed his first Nollywood movie in The Bean Shaped Superhero, and he would be playing the lead role of a man having to survive a kidney condition. Dino Melaye, now a former minister, is known for his theatrics and histronics while in political office, and it’s interesting that he’s pivoted from politics to the movie industry to put his latent talents to good use..

The Bean Shaped Superhero is directed by Terver Malu and also features Big Brother Naija alum Dianne Russet, who has, in the time she left the reality show, produced a short film. Dino Melaye made the announcement on his Instagram and while a release date hasn’t be announced yet, here’s the trailer below.

NCDC confirms 307 new cases of coronavirus

11 coronavirus patients discharged in the FCT

11 Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after recovering from the disease.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello made the announcement on Sunday May 31, via his official Twitter handle. He further disclosed that the total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 173.

Sunday Dare reveals that Gernot Rohr can still be sacked if doesn’t deliver

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed the Nigeria Football Federation could sack Super Eagles Head coach Gernot Rohr if he doesn’t meet the target of leading the Super Eagles to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and winning the next 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Cameroon.

312 Nigerians evacuated from Nigeria due to coronavirus

Three hundred and twelve Indian nationals have been evacuated from Nigeria as a result of the lingering coronavirus pandemic. The Indians departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on aboard an Air Peace flight yesterday morning. The 10-hour flight is expected to land at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala later today.

According to the High Commission of India in Abuja, two more flights were scheduled for June 13 (Lagos-Delhi) and June 14 (Lagos-Mumbai)

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor May 31, 2020

MissTechyNG, Dimma Umeh, The Odditty | The YNaija Influencer Ranking for May

Interestingly, the Nigerian influencer ecosystem has been able to thrive despite coronavirus. Everything, right now, has gone blisteringly digital. It’s ...

Op-Ed Editor May 31, 2020

Interview with Niyi Osidipe, Inside the world of Nigerian OnlyFans creators | The best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor May 29, 2020

5 Years with Buhari, Living in Nigeria as a job | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 29, 2020

Odion Ighalo to stay at Manchester United till January | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Odion Ighalo will remain at Manchester United and this was decided by Shanghai Shenhua, after it was revealed that Chinese ...

Op-Ed Editor May 28, 2020

Buying gifts for Nigerian men, Mercy Eke and her Mercenaries | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2020

Gigi Atlantis, The Cavemen, GoodGirl LA: The emerging Nigerian artists you should be listening to right now

The Nigerian music scene is booming. Importantly, emerging acts have proliferated in the industry more than before and whether they ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail