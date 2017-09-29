You are an empty barrel, dirty ‘igbo’ smoker | Timaya replies Eedris Abdulkareem

Singer Timaya has replied veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem who described him as an ingrate.

In an interview with Goldmyne TV, Eedris had said Timaya is an ingrate who forgot him after making him popular.

He added that the singer had no talent but he nurtured him and sharpened his skill.

While responding, Timaya took to Instagram to call Eedris an empty barrel who has refused to work.

In the video which he posted, the singer said Eedris disregarded him and never took him seriously.

He advised the rapper to work instead of blaming others for his failure.

He wrote, “I tried so hard to resist responding to an EMPTY BARREL…But i am sick and tired of all this misconceptions…Sometimes you just need to tell people the HARD TRUTH. FUCK U EEDRIS ABDÜLKARİM.”

