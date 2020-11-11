EndSARS: Falz brings back memories of #LekkiShooting and why youth must continue the ‘fight’

When #EndSARS protests broke out, it was a huge sign that the youth have had their fill of perpetual oppression and repression. They sought to confront the state on the high-handedness of its security apparatuses which needed reining in.

Instead of meeting with the demands of the youth, the government rather topped previous acts of brutality with the #LekkiShooting. The date, 20-10-2020, will probably never be forgotten as Nigerians witnessed live the Army open fire on peaceful protesters who were singing the national anthem and holding the flag.

The gory events of the day continue to ring in the heads of many. Renowned political leaders across the globe also lent their voice to chide the government for hunting down its youth instead of enabling their flourish.

Several artistes have taken to the studio to express their discontentment with the Nigerian government which appears relentless in prosecuting #EndSARS protesters but Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana takes it a notch higher with his new song.

Falz, who was a popular figure during the #EndSARS protests, has always been passionate about using his craft to keep the government on their toes. He dedicated an album, Moral instruction, towards the cause and it is not surprising that he is back with another instructive video, Johnny.

We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.

👇🏾👇🏾https://t.co/Mppt4k1uhB — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) November 10, 2020

Johnny is the average Nigerian youth who stands the risk of losing their life in the hands of rogue security agents. It is therefore impossible to own sophisticated gadgets without expecting harassment of sorts.

Falz relives the bloody memories of #LekkiShooting in Johnny and serves a timely reminder that youths should not forget the cause for which they fight. Lives have been lost to the cause and Falz seems to suggest that the only way to honour their memories is to keep pushing for justice and ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain.

You can catch some reactions to the new video here:

Falz did a brilliant job here.

Please, upcoming rappers and singers, I urge you guys to do same. Let's keep talking about #EndSARS till we get justice. pic.twitter.com/d181CLU7Tl — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) November 10, 2020

Falz just released a masterpiece “Johnny” a Tribute Video to those Killed by FG 20-10-20, They messed with the wrong generation, we are not keeping quite. This visual explains further https://t.co/f8QxR3DpNG — DJ SWITCH (@Djswitchaholic) November 10, 2020

Falz’s name will never be forgotten in the history of Nigeria. Thank you Falz ❤️#EndsSARS pic.twitter.com/z4seQpUrnH — ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) November 10, 2020

We will never stop. 2nd wave is coming. Thank you FALZ #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/71VjH5fY45 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 11, 2020