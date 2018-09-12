Entertainment Roundup: Beverly Osu replies critics over controversial nun photo; Mac Miller’s friend says Ariana Grande was supportive | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Beverly Osu replies critics over controversial nun photo

Beverly Osu posed for the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine dressed as a nun while smoking and lit the ire of some people.

ICYMI: Today’s Noisemakers: Jaywon, Osas Cruz, Tweetoracle [The Beverly Osu ‘blasphemous’ photoshoot edition]

After most likely seeing the comments she wrote on Instagram:

“I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art.

Teebillz deletes controversial post about Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

The estranged husband of Tiwa Savage deleted the post after a heavy backlash and reposted the same picture with another caption.

See original post:

And the new post:

Wizkid’s baby mama says she agreed to settle with him out of court but…

Binta Diallo who is the Nigerian singer’s second baby mama has revealed that she was begged by the singer’s family from suing him to court so as to avoid immigration issues.

Mac Miller’s Friend says Ariana Grande was ‘an Unbelievably Stabilising Force’

Mac Miller’s close friend Shane Powers praised Ariana Grande‘s role in aiding the late rapper’s struggle with addiction during Monday’s episode of the podcast “The Shane Show.”

“There was no one … more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober, and she was an unbelievably stabilising force in his life,” said Powers. “She was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober and she was all about him being healthy, period, in this area of this life.”

The comments come after Miller’s death last week, which resulted in an avalanche of criticism of Grande from fans of the rapper who blamed her for his death.

Kim Kardashian releases KKW Beauty collection

Kim Kardashian West has announced her new KKW Beauty range, a cherry-blossom themed collection.

The new collection will include an eyeshadow palette, blush, lipstick and lip liners in different shades of ‘pink and pretty berries’ and will go on sale on 14 September.