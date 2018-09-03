Entertainment Roundup: Childish Gambino pokes fun at Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, others in new Video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Odunlade Adekola, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde win at AMVCA 2018

The 2018 edition of one of Africa’s biggest movie awards – the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) – held on September 1 with the attendance of the continent’s top actors and actresses some of whom were nominated in 27 categories.

Bishop apologizes for groping Ariana Grande 

The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral has apologized for fondling Ariana Grande on stage and for making fun of her name.

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who led the funeral, awkwardly greeted Grande after she performed Franklin’s 1968 hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” He held her close, with his right arm around her and his fingers pressed against the side of her chest, as he jokingly said he thought her name was a new item on the Taco Bell menu.

Ellis, pastor of Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple, where the ceremony was held, apologized Friday in an interview with The Associated Press at the cemetery where Franklin was buried.

It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast,” Ellis said. “I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis said. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Childish Gambino pokes fun at Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Kanye West in new Video

Donald Glover known as Childish Gambino, parodies and pays tribute to a couple of fellow black celebrities in his latest music video, the animated “Feels Like Summer.”

The clip, which dropped on Saturday, shows an animated figure resembling Kanye West who is sobbing while wearing a rep “Make America Great Again” cap supporting Donald Trump, who the rapper has praised several times, while getting a hug from Michelle Obama.

The late Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson also make appearances in the clip.

