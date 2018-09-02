ICYMI: Full list of winners at the 2018 AMVCA

The 2018 edition of Africa’s presitgious movie awards, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotels And Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday and it was night of glamour and fun.

The event saw the continent’s top actors and actresses battle in 27 categories for the top prize from a long list of 120 nominations across Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria and South Africa.

Hosted by IK Osakioduwa & Minnie Dlamini, alongside extra-ordinary musical performances by ace Music Producer; Cobhams Asuquo and Falz, the 6th AMVCA was definitely a night to remember.

Here is a full list of the nominees and winners for each category:

Industry Merit Award

Tunde Kelani

Trail Blazer Award

Bisola Aiyeola

Best Sound Editor
Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke                                        WINNER
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon

Best Picture Editor

18 Hours – Mark Maina                                                                            WINNER
Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi                                                  WINNER
Kada River – Godwin Gata
Hidden – Agbo Kelly
Lotanna – McBaror
Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan

Best Cinematography Movies/TV Series

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward                                                                   WINNER                                                                Tatu – Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza – Dickson Godwin
T-Junction – Lester Millado
The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi

Best Costume/Designer Movie or TV Series

The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone                                       WINNER
Tatu – Yolanda Okereke
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Potato Potahto – Christie Brown
Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi

Best Short Film/Online Video

Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde                                         WINNER                                                             The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh
Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim
Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola
Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo

Best Documentary
The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi                                                             WINNER
Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta
God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni
Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies
Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili

Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo                                       WINNER
Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana
What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa
Disguise – Hakeem Effect
Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam

Best Art Director

Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan                                                                                      WINNER                                                      Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

Tatu – Evelle                                                                                                                WINNER
M0 – Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella – Andrew Ahuura
Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili

Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa

Mansoor – Ali Nuhu                                                                                                      WINNER
Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali
Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24
Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama
Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Yoruba

Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo                                                                                  WINNER
Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Adaba – Adebayo Salami
Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe
Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Igbo

Bound – Lilian Afegbai                                                                                                  WINNER
Ofuobi – Victor Oyke
Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson
Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson
Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie

Best TV/Drama/Comedy Series

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke                                                                                              WINNER
Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere
Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga
Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru                                                                                              WINNER
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie West Africa

Isoken – Jade Osiberu                                                                                            WINNER
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie Southern Africa

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah                                                                   WINNER                                                      Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
Salute! – Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Best Writer Movie/TV Series

Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang                                    WINNER                                                      Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake
Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
18 Hours – Njue Kevin
The Torture – Mulindwa Richard
Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina

Best Supporting Actress

Lydia Forson – Isoken                                                                     WINNER                                                                            Toyin Abraham – Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Supporting Actor

Falz – New Money                                                                               WINNER                                                                        Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost
Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law
Wale Ojo – Betrayal

Best Actress in a Comedy and TV Series:

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss                                                                WINNER                                                                      Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city
Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife
Dakore Akande – Isoken

Best Actor in a comedy

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby                                                      WINNER                                                                  Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego                                                     WINNER                                                                  Agaba Joan – The Torture
Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu – Bella
Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Adjetey Anang – Keteke                                                                           WINNER                                                                    Wale Ojo – Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture
Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Director

Jade Osiberu – Isoken                                                                             WINNER                                                                    Moses Inwang – Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde
Don Omope – Tatu
Mulindwa Richard – The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru                                                                   WINNER                                                                      Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah

 

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

