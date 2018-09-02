ICYMI: Full list of winners at the 2018 AMVCA

The 2018 edition of Africa’s presitgious movie awards, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotels And Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday and it was night of glamour and fun.

The event saw the continent’s top actors and actresses battle in 27 categories for the top prize from a long list of 120 nominations across Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria and South Africa.

READ MORE: Its high time we talked about this year’s AMAA nominees

Hosted by IK Osakioduwa & Minnie Dlamini, alongside extra-ordinary musical performances by ace Music Producer; Cobhams Asuquo and Falz, the 6th AMVCA was definitely a night to remember.

Here is a full list of the nominees and winners for each category:

Industry Merit Award

Tunde Kelani

Trail Blazer Award

Bisola Aiyeola

Best Sound Editor

Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke WINNER

Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni

Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson

Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon

Best Picture Editor

18 Hours – Mark Maina WINNER

Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare

Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi WINNER

Kada River – Godwin Gata

Hidden – Agbo Kelly

Lotanna – McBaror

Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan

Best Cinematography Movies/TV Series

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward WINNER Tatu – Akpe Ododoru

Idemuza – Dickson Godwin

T-Junction – Lester Millado

The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire

Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi

Best Costume/Designer Movie or TV Series

The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone WINNER

Tatu – Yolanda Okereke

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Potato Potahto – Christie Brown

Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi

Best Short Film/Online Video

Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde WINNER The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh

Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim

Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola

Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo

Best Documentary

The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi WINNER

Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta

God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni

Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies

Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili

Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo WINNER

Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana

What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa

Disguise – Hakeem Effect

Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam

Best Art Director

Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan WINNER Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

Tatu – Evelle WINNER

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili

Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa

Mansoor – Ali Nuhu WINNER

Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali

Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24

Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama

Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Yoruba

Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo WINNER

Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Adaba – Adebayo Salami

Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe

Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Igbo

Bound – Lilian Afegbai WINNER

Ofuobi – Victor Oyke

Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson

Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson

Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie

Best TV/Drama/Comedy Series

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke WINNER

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie West Africa

Isoken – Jade Osiberu WINNER

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie Southern Africa

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah WINNER Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Best Writer Movie/TV Series

Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang WINNER Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake

Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph

Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

18 Hours – Njue Kevin

The Torture – Mulindwa Richard

Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina

Best Supporting Actress

Lydia Forson – Isoken WINNER Toyin Abraham – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Supporting Actor

Falz – New Money WINNER Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law

Wale Ojo – Betrayal

Best Actress in a Comedy and TV Series:

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss WINNER Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie

Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city

Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife

Dakore Akande – Isoken

Best Actor in a comedy

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby WINNER Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam

IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego WINNER Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Adjetey Anang – Keteke WINNER Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Director

Jade Osiberu – Isoken WINNER Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah