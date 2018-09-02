ICYMI: Full list of winners at the 2018 AMVCA

The 2018 edition of Africa’s presitgious movie awards, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotels And Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday and it was night of glamour and fun.
The event saw the continent’s top actors and actresses battle in 27 categories for the top prize from a long list of 120 nominations across Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria and South Africa.
Hosted by IK Osakioduwa & Minnie Dlamini, alongside extra-ordinary musical performances by ace Music Producer; Cobhams Asuquo and Falz, the 6th AMVCA was definitely a night to remember.
Here is a full list of the nominees and winners for each category:
Industry Merit Award
Tunde Kelani
Trail Blazer Award
Bisola Aiyeola
Best Sound Editor
Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke WINNER
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon
Best Picture Editor
18 Hours – Mark Maina WINNER
Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi WINNER
Kada River – Godwin Gata
Hidden – Agbo Kelly
Lotanna – McBaror
Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan
Best Cinematography Movies/TV Series
Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward WINNER Tatu – Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza – Dickson Godwin
T-Junction – Lester Millado
The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi
Best Costume/Designer Movie or TV Series
The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone WINNER
Tatu – Yolanda Okereke
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Potato Potahto – Christie Brown
Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi
Best Short Film/Online Video
Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde WINNER The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh
Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim
Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola
Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo
Best Documentary
The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi WINNER
Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta
God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni
Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies
Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili
Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series
Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo WINNER
Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana
What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa
Disguise – Hakeem Effect
Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam
Best Art Director
Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan WINNER Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series
Tatu – Evelle WINNER
M0 – Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella – Andrew Ahuura
Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours – Jacktone Okore
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili
Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa
Mansoor – Ali Nuhu WINNER
Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali
Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24
Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama
Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson
Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Yoruba
Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo WINNER
Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Adaba – Adebayo Salami
Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe
Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo
Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Igbo
Bound – Lilian Afegbai WINNER
Ofuobi – Victor Oyke
Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson
Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson
Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie
Best TV/Drama/Comedy Series
This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke WINNER
Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere
Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga
Relatives – Tunde Adegbola
Best Movie East Africa
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella – Math Bish
Best Movie West Africa
Isoken – Jade Osiberu WINNER
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal
Best Movie Southern Africa
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah WINNER Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
Salute! – Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula
Best Writer Movie/TV Series
Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang WINNER Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake
Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
18 Hours – Njue Kevin
The Torture – Mulindwa Richard
Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina
Best Supporting Actress
Lydia Forson – Isoken WINNER Toyin Abraham – Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Emem Inwang – Alter Ego
Best Supporting Actor
Falz – New Money WINNER Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost
Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law
Wale Ojo – Betrayal
Best Actress in a Comedy and TV Series:
Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss WINNER Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city
Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife
Dakore Akande – Isoken
Best Actor in a comedy
Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby WINNER Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego WINNER Agaba Joan – The Torture
Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu – Bella
Lilian Echelon – Black Rose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Adjetey Anang – Keteke WINNER Wale Ojo – Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture
Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Best Director
Jade Osiberu – Isoken WINNER Moses Inwang – Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde
Don Omope – Tatu
Mulindwa Richard – The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto
Best Overall Movie
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru WINNER Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah
