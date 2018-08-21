Entertainment Roundup: Childish Gambino wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, Nollywood’s Queen Nwokoye welcomes baby girl | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

American rapper and actor, Donald Glover, better known as Childish Gambino was about the biggest winner on the night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, as he clinched 3 awards for his “This is America” song. The awards which held at the New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday, saw Gambino win the awards for Video With a Message, Best Direction and Best Choreography out of 7 nominations, while Camilla Cabello who took home two wins was awarded Artiste of the Year and Video of the Year for her song; “Havana” [ft. Young Thug] Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement award and Best Collaboration for Dinero, a song she featured DJ Khaled and Cardi B, who had the most nominations with 12 nods and emerged as the Best New Artist of the Year. Other wins on the night included: Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage] Song of the Year, Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Best Pop Video, Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”- Best Hip Hop Video among others.

The MTV Video Music Awards paid tribute to Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

At the ceremony on Monday, Madonna in a speech about the music legend, provided an anecdote about how her musical trajectory was heavily influenced by Franklin, who she said she owes a major part of her career to.

“Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life,” She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house night. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us.

“Long live the queen,” she said.

Nigerian Actress and Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that there are plans in motion for her to be arrested by the police.

Although she did not disclose the reason for the impending action as shared on her Instagram page, her ongoing child custody case with her husband, Olakunle Churchill is believed to be responsible for the development, judging by the content of the message.

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye has welcomed a daughter with her husband.

The actress announced the arrival of the baby on her Instagram page on Monday with a photo while she was pregnant.

A friend of hers, Oma Nnadi had earlier announced the arrival of the baby girl with a series of photos of the actress via her Instagram page.