Entertainment roundup: Chris Hemsworth cast to play Hulk Hogan in biopic; Lady Gaga splits from fiance Christian Carino | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Chris Hemsworth cast to play Hulk Hogan in biopic

Chris Hemsworth is set to portray wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan in a biopic that reunites Todd Phillips with Scott Silver, the respective director and writer of the upcoming DC Comics movie The JokerJohn Pollono (Stronger) will co-write the script with Silver.

One of the biggest names in wrestling of all time, Hogan was a fixture on TV sets in 1980s America as part of the World Wrestling Federation who subsequently parlayed his championships-winning leg drops and star power into forays into movies and television, endorsements and video games.

Lady Gaga splits from fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the 2019 Golden Globes/Source: The Insider

Lady Gaga and fiance Christian Carino have ended their engagement and officially split, according to multiple, reliable reports. Gaga confirmed their engagement in October 2018, when she thanked her “fiance” during a speech at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event. The Grammy winner, 32, started dating the talent agent, 50, in February 2017, according to People, which first reported news of their breakup.

This is the second engagement and subsequent split for Gaga, who was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they broke up in 2016.

Daniel Kaluuya in talks to star in Black Panther biopic Jesus Was My Homeboy

Daniel Kaluuya/Source: Google Images

Daniel Kaluuya hasn’t been featured in any movie post-Black Panther, except for the 2018 Steve McQueen heist film Widows. Now multiple reports are saying that the Ugandan-British actor is currently in talks to star in a different Black Panther movie, which will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

Titled Jesus Was My Homeboy, Kaluuya and fellow Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield may star in the biopic, a drama that tells the true story of Fred Hampton, a Black Panther revolutionary and activist who was assassinated in 1969. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler is producing for Warner Bros. Shaka King (High MaintenancePeople of EarthNewlyweeds) will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, who has writing credits on Scrubs and The Mighty B!

