NigeriaDecides: INEC releases official results, Buhari defeats Atiku in Ekiti

Following the official declaration of results in Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission., President Muhammadu Buhari has won the election in Ekiti.

According to the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Idowu Olayinka, Vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, the All Progressives Congress candidate polled a total of 219,231 votes, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, garnered 154,032 votes.

PDP 154,032.

Total valid votes were 381,132, rejected votes 12,577, while total total votes were 393 709.

The APC also won two of the Senate seats for the State and several House of Representatives seats.