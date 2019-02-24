INEC adjourns final collation of Presidential election results, confirms death of staff in Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an adjournment of the final collation of the Presidential Election results to Monday by 11am.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this late Sunday while formally declaring open the National Collation Centre, explaining that the commission was expecting the state collation officers for the Presidential elections to start arriving at the National Collation Centre later today and early morning tomorrow.

“From today, the collation centre is hereby declared open until the final determination of the 2019 presidential election. During the course of proceedings, there may be interludes or adjournments and these will be announced by the Chief Returning Officer.

“At the moment no State Collation Officer has is around. Some of them are expected tonight. Accordingly, proceedings are hereby adjourned. We will reconvene by 11am tomorrow Monday 25th February for the collation of results”, he declared. INEC had earlier said in Ekiti, the process had since been concluded and the State Collation Officer was being expected in Abuja but as at 7pm, he was yet to arrive. Some of the officers would come by road while others would come by air depending on their proximity to Abuja,” Yakubu said.

“Meanwhile, collation of results from yesterday’s elections continue nationwide. Almost all the states have concluded RA Collation and are now collating results at the LGA level. Some have commenced state level collation. We expect the state collation officers for the Presidential elections to start arriving at the National Collation Centre later today and early morning tomorrow.

Accordingly, the National Collation Centre will be officially declared open today at 6pm. Collation will commence as soon as the results arrive from the states. On this note, I wish to state that Ekiti state has already concluded the process. The state collation officer for the Presidential election is, as we speak, on his way to Abuja with the result of the Presidential election for Ekiti,” he added.

He also stressed that though the commission was generally satisfied with the way Nigerians conducted themselves during the exercise, it was disheartening to note the killing of one of its ad hoc staff in Rivers by political thugs.

“While in all these attacks, electoral staff sustained injuries, we have unfortunately recorded the first fatality in Rivers state. An ad hoc staff, Mrs Ibiseki Amachree was hit by a bullet while returning from election duty in Degema. May her soul rest in peace. We condemn this attack and have lodged a comprehensive report with security agencies for expeditious investigation and prosecution of those involved,” he said.

The INEC chairman also explained that INEC staff and policemen were held hostage in a place in Rivers, saying he had to immediately initiate their rescue process by calling on the heads of security agencies.