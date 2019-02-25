NigeriaDecides: With slim margin, Osun falls to Buhari

Following the official declaration of results in Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission., President Muhammadu Buhari has secured victory in the South West state of Osun.

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Toyin Ogundipe, Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate won in 18 of the 30 local governments in the state, polling a total of 347,674, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who won in 12 local governments garnered 337,377 votes.

The APC candidate won with a margin of 10,297.