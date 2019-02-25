Five African Players to Watch out for in the UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage

This season’s Champions league has stepped up to a notch as the first leg of the round of 16 had just concluded on Wednesday, and the second legs scheduled to be played on the 5, 6, 12 and 13th of March 2019.

The champions league is no doubt the biggest stage of club football and every player aspires to play in it.

Consequently, it is a no-brainer why all the beautiful talents that grace football desire earnestly to play on this grand stage to an on-looking global audience ever thirsting for more.

it is also on this great tournament that the biggest players of the game showcase their talents.

It’s a wonderful thing that a crop of African players are playing on this stage and are showing a lot of class. With their Clubs backing them to make a statement on the big stage.

Here are some of Africans players to look out for in the UEFA Champions league.

MOHAMMAD SALAH

This excellent star player has continued to show class ever since rising to stardom in the past season.

Having notched 24 goals already in this season, the Egyptian looks to continue from where he left off in the champions league last season. Where he was tearfully forced out of the final match in Kiev following a controversial tackle from the real Madrid center back, Sergio Ramos.

Salah is back in action and strongly hopes to lead his club to Glory this time.

SAIDO MANE

when it comes to speed and agility, this Senegalese is certainly no slouch.

The 26-year-old has scored in each of his last four league games for the reds and looks to advance his goal-scoring course, as well as, his team in the champions league. His pace and goal scoring skills were also evident in his expedition on the big stage last season where he scored 10 goals and helped his team to the final in Kiev.

ERIC BAILY

Ever since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2016, the 30-million signing has been one of the most outstanding players for the club.

More so, the Ivorian’s strength and toughness at the center back have won him the love of everyone at Old Trafford.

It is also said that the 24-year-old’s manner of defense combines the fine characteristics of the duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. In courage and daringness the Ivorian is frequently compared to Nemanja Vidic. In his style of defense, however, he is no doubt similar to the legendary Rio Ferdinand.

BERTRAND TRAORE

Lyon travels to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in their next champions league game and Bertrand Traore is the man they look up to to provide the goals.

A nice blend of pace, control, and aggression distinguishes this burkinabe from just any striker. His dribbling skill and aerial ability also confer an advantage to him. However, If his team must stay in the competition his finishing skill must be at its best when they square off against Barcelona in their next game.

HAMZA MENDYL

Talk about tidy defense and you don’t need to look much further than this Moroccan.

The Moroccan joined Schalke in the summer transfer window and since then, has lived up to the confidence his club has reposed in him.

He is no doubt an essential feature to his club’s champions league ambitions.