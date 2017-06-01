Entertainment Roundup: CNN fires Kathy Griffin over controversial Donald Trump photo, August Alsina reveals he’s battling liver disease | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Landed in soup? CNN fires Kathy Griffin over controversial Trump photo

Comedian and CNN’s live New Year Eve show co-host, Kathy Griffin has lost her job with the network barely 24 hours she put out a photo of herself a mock severed head of President Donald Trump.

A statement by the news network said, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program“. CNN added that it found what Griffin did “disgusting and offensive“.

Co-host, Anderson Cooper also agreed with his employers saying that he is “appalled” by the photo shoot.

President Trump reacted to the photo in a tweet, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin has apologised.

August Alsina reveals he’s battling liver disease

American R&B artiste, August Alsina has revealed that he is battling an autoimmune disease that has affected his liver.

The 24-year-old made details of his health situation known in two Instagram posts where he sat in a conversation with actress, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Alsina said, “the reality is I’m sick all the time. I don’t talk about it cos i’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy“.

In 2014, Alsina collapsed while performing on stage and was in a coma for three days. In the year that followed, he revealed to fans that he’s had to undergo surgery to save him from going blind.

Sat down with my favorite person on planet earth to have one of the most HEALING conversations.. I hope it's as healing for you as it was for us. I pray that you not only hear me but you FEEL me. This shall soon come. #DRUGS A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on May 30, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

30 billion still in the account but something new is about to FALL



Yasss! Davido’s hit track, “If” is still so hot but the hitmaker is like “you haven’t seen nothing yet”.

So tomorrow, he will be dropping a new jam he calls “FALL”.

The two-time baby daddy dedicated Wednesday to teasing his over 4 million Instagram followers with crisp shots from the new video.

We can’t wait to for FALL!

Camila Cabello describes Ariana Grande’s state after the terror attack on her concert

“So shaken up“, Camila said.

The former Fifth Harmony singer said of her friend, Ariana on British chat show, This Morning.

Camila said she spoke to Ariana on the phone after the Manchester terror attack that left 22 of her concertgoers dead and 59 injured.

“Yeah, I spoke to her after that happened, I’m so sorry, I can’t even imagine“, the singer added.

Ariana will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert on Sunday and here’s what Camila thinks: “We were just talking in the car about the concert. I’m super proud of her, coming back to Manchester“.

Bruno Mars, Future, Trey Songz to perform at 2017 BET Awards

Organizers of BET Awards have revealed the first set of performers for this year’s award show.

It’s a pretty exciting list. 24k Magic man, Bruno Mars will be live and will be joined by Future and Trey Songz.

Oh, there’s also the rap group, Migos and there’s Tamar Braxton.

The event will hold on 25 June in Los Angeles.

Nigerian acts, Davido, Wizkid, Tekno and Mr Eazi have been nominated in the Best International Act (Africa) category.