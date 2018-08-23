Entertainment Roundup: NBC clears air on ‘ban’ of #ThisIsNigeria, Report reveals Aretha Franklin died without a will | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

The National Broadcasting Commission has refuted the allegation that the ‘ban’ on Falz’s #ThisIsNigeria was based on a petition by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), stressing that the commission only responded to a song on a radio station because it had lyrics that were NTBB.

Director General of the NBC, Ishaq Midibbo-Kawu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, said it was important to let Nigerians understand that NBC does not ban any song, but only reminds it’s licensees about categorisation of music which was usually decided by the lyrics of the song.

“If a song is categorised, “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB) because of the lyrics of the song, then, we will remind the broadcasters that they cannot be broadcast. This is what it is misinterpreted in the social media that we banned the song,” he explained.

The D-G also said he had issued a press release to urge Nigerian artistes to have different versions of their songs, such that they could have a version that can be used for public broadcast space and another version for club usage which can carry all kinds of lyrics that they want.

Nigerian Entertainer, D’banj is currently on vacation in Jamaica, spending time in a town called Ocho Rios.

The singer shared photos from the vacation on his Instagram page with the caption: “Barka Da Salah To All My Muslim Friends & Fans Worldwide ❤️ From aka Skibanj😬”

The former Mo’hits star had lost his son, Daniel Dapo III recently, after an accident at his Lekki Home and is believed to be recovering well from the unfortunate incident.

Iconic singer and ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin is reported to have died without leaving behind a will or trust, according to court documents filed by her sons.

According to the report, monitored by Variety, her four sons list themselves as interested parties, and another document filed with the court and signed by her son Kecalf, as well as her estate attorney, check a box acknowledging the absence of a will.

The singer’s niece, Sabrina Owens, has also asked the court to appoint her as personal representative of the estate.

“I was after her for a number of years to do a trust, it would have expedited things and kept them out of probate, and kept things private,” Attorney Don Wilson, who was Franklin’s entertainment attorney for nearly 30 years, told the paper.

Frankin died on Aug. 16 in her hometown of Detroit after a long battle with pancreatic cancer and has her funeral scheduled for Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detoir.