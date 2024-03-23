Exclusive First Sales Offer: Infinix Announces NOTE 40 Series Launch in Nigeria

Infinix is excited to announce the official launch of the NOTE 40 Series in Nigeria. This lineup promises to revolutionize the mobile experience with its state-of-the-art technology and unbeatable offers. The series, which includes the NOTE 40, NOTE 40 Pro, NOTE 40 Pro 5G, and the NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G, marks a new era of smartphone excellence in Nigeria.

The Future of Charging is here:

The NOTE 40 Series introduces cutting-edge All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, with the NOTE 40 Pro featuring a 70W Multi-Speed FastCharge that can reach 50% charge in just 20 minutes. The series includes magnetic and wireless charging capabilities, ensuring users stay powered at every point. The batteries, boasting high-energy density, ensure up to 1600 charging cycles, offering durability and an extended lifespan.

Infinix’s NOTE 40 Series features new innovations like the self-developed chip that supports multi-function charging modes and Wireless MagCharge. The vibrant 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display, combined with a formidable 108MP super-zoom camera system with OIS support, redefines visual and photographic fidelity. Further enriched by AI enhancements, including Active Halo AI lighting and premium sound by JBL, the NOTE 40 Series stands out as the epitome of performance and efficiency.

Both models sport a robust 5000mAh battery with PD agreement support, allowing for versatile charging solutions. The Pro models boast a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass for an immersive viewing experience, while the NOTE 40 features an ultra-narrow bezel flat screen design, providing superior visual comfort.

First Sales – A Gift of Tech Elegance:

Infinix is rewarding customers of the NOTE 40 series in Nigeria with an exclusive “First Sales” offer from March 19th to March 31st, 2024. Customers who purchase the NOTE 40 or NOTE 40 Pro from accredited retail outlets nationwide will receive a complimentary First Sales gift box, which includes a JBL speaker and TWS earbuds.

Infinix NOTE 40 and Showmax

That’s not all, in an exclusive partnership with Showmax, every purchase of a NOTE 40 series smartphone comes with a 3-month subscription plan free of charge. Whether you’re a sports fanatic ready to catch all the EPL action or a movie lover eager to dive into a sea of entertainment, the NOTE 40 series has got you covered.

Pricing that Defies Expectations:

The Infinix NOTE 40 is priced at NGN 327,900 and comes in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colour variants, while the NOTE 40 Pro is available for NGN 396,900 in Titan Gold and Vintage Green.

Embrace a New Era of Technology:

“We are not just launching a new product, we are introducing a new standard for living in the digital age,”,” said Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix. “With its 3D Curved Design, the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology powered by the self-developed Cheetah X1 chip, and innovative MagCharge accessory kit, the Note 40 series is designed to meet the needs of today’s mobile users. All of these features combined with our exclusive partnership with Showmax, equips our customers with not just a great device, but also an enriched lifestyle”.

With the NOTE 40 Series, Infinix is inviting Nigerians to step into a new era of technology that offers a perfect blend of speed, efficiency, and design.

To keep up with more details on the Infinix NOTE 40 series and other exciting innovations and offers from Infinix Nigeria, follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok at @infinixnigeria.