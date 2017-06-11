Fake news media refusing to report ‘great economic news’ – Trump

AMES, IA - JULY 18: Republican presidential hopeful businessman Donald Trump fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. According to the organizers the purpose of The Family Leadership Summit is to inspire, motivate, and educate conservatives. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Trump on Sunday blasted “fake news” media for not reporting “great economic news” since he was elected.

The president mentioned the number of jobs added since his election and the unemployment rate.

“The #FakeNews MSM doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%,” Trump tweeted.

“Drilling & energy sector … way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels!”

