Fake news media refusing to report ‘great economic news’ – Trump

President Trump on Sunday blasted “fake news” media for not reporting “great economic news” since he was elected.

The president mentioned the number of jobs added since his election and the unemployment rate.

“The #FakeNews MSM doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%,” Trump tweeted.

“Drilling & energy sector … way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels!”

The #FakeNews MSM doesn't report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%. Drilling & energy sector… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

…way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017