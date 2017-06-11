Donald Trump describes Comey as ‘very corwardly’ for leaking memo

President Donald Trump has described ex-FBI director, James Comey’s decision to leak memo about a meeting with him as ‘cowardly’.

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'” Trump tweeted Sunday.

During his testimony, Comey had said he gave a copy of the memo to a friend to leak it to reporters.

He said he never bothered to keep memos of meetings with Presidents Bush and Obama but did so in one-on-one meeting with Trump because he ‘might lie’ about the conversation.

Comey said he believed Trump directed him to end the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

