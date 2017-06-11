Donald Trump describes Comey as ‘very corwardly’ for leaking memo

President Donald Trump has described ex-FBI director, James Comey’s decision to leak memo about a meeting with him as ‘cowardly’.
“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'” Trump tweeted Sunday.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017
During his testimony, Comey had said he gave a copy of the memo to a friend to leak it to reporters.
He said he never bothered to keep memos of meetings with Presidents Bush and Obama but did so in one-on-one meeting with Trump because he ‘might lie’ about the conversation.
Comey said he believed Trump directed him to end the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
