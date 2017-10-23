Why Fayose can contest presidential election – Balarabe Musa

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has said Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, is qualified to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Musa said this over the weekend at the wedding of the daughter of a former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, in Ondo, according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi on Sunday.

Why it matters:

Governor Fayose had boasted that he would grab power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

in 2019. The Governor had started his campaign on social media, posting pictures of his banners.

Fayose officially launched his presidential campaign in Abuja recently.

What Musa said:

Fayose is exercising his right by declaring his ambition.

The governor is bold, courageous and has put the Buhari government on its toes.

Musa said, “It is the right of every Nigerian to aspire to the office of the President of Nigeria. Anybody from any section of the country, who has met the constitutional requirements can vie for the presidency. There should be no restriction because the country is in need of a right leader.

“Whoever that will emerge will be president of Nigeria, not the president of a section. Fayose is exercising his right; it is wrong for anybody to vilify him for declaring his ambition. The man is bold, courageous and has put the Buhari government on its toes. Anybody having interest should come out so that we can compare.”