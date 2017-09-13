Fayose officially initiates his 2019 Presidential campaign

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has officially declared his intention to run for President in 2019.

Fayose posted an image of his campaign poster on Twitter, which reads, “solution 2019”.

On August 12, the governor arrived the convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with campaign posters, telling PDP members that he is already in Aso Rock.

Fayose has now consolidated it with the poster.

