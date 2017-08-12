I am already in Aso Rock, Fayose tells PDP members

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he would receive members of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Presidential Villa in 2019.

Fayose said this at the party’s Non-Elective National Convention, which was held at the Eagles Square, Abuja on Saturday.

“When you come to the Villa in 2019, I will receive you warmly, ” he told PDP members.

He said those in the Aso Villa are “one chance”, who do not know what they are doing.

“Nigerians have entered one chance in this government. But we can assure you that the APC has entered one term and they have to go,” he said.

“The PDP is now a religion, a belief that we are going back to our villa. God will be with us. Those people there, at Aso Rock, they don’t know what they are doing.

“Out of that one chance, we will give you plenty chances. We make mistakes but our ability to correct them if what is important. It is time to arise and shine.

“Shake the persons next to you and tell him or her congratulations for 2019. I don’t know about you but as for me, I am in Aso Rock already.

“I want to congratulate our great party and to assure Nigerians that we are going to deliver them from all they are passing through.”