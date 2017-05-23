Femi Fani-Kayode: Why Femi Adesina needs to stop his Buhari worship

by Femi Fawehinmi

Instead of responding to the words of Eric Joyce, the former British MP who told the world via his twitter handle on 19th May that President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London hospital, Deacon Femi Adesina, the Special Advisor to the President on Media, in an essay titled “They Learnt Nothing and They Forgot Nothing”, wrote like a true corpsocrat, refused to clarify the matter and instead said that he was ready to follow Buhari “into battle blindfolded”.

Clearly, my good friend Adesina has much to learn from an essay that yours truly wrote last week titled “The Language of Slaves”. I urge him to read it.

He also has a lot to learn from President J. Trump’s words when he said,

“In America, we worship God and not Government. We are a nation of true believers”.

My advice to Adesina (and it is from the heart because he knows that I really do like him) is to firstly stop worshipping government and secondly to seek the face of God on this matter.

I also advise him to forget Buhari because it is all over for him. He will never be the same again. This is because the blood of the innocents and the souls of the wounded and tortured are speaking against him before the Lord of Hosts and the God of Heaven.

Our President did not just kill thousands before, during and after our civil war but he also committed the crudest and most primitive form of hideous gang rape and violent armed robbery against the Nigerian nation-state by toppling a democratically-elected government in 1983 before he himself was toppled two years later.

In his essay Adesina claimed that Buhari is “not corrupt” yet what greater act of corruption, betrayal and treachery can there possibly be than the murderous, barefaced, brazen sacking, robbing, stealing and pillaging of a nations ENTIRE government and the violent imposition of one man’s will over 100 million people with the barrel of a gun. That is precisely what General Muhammadu Buhari did to Nigeria in 1983.

Not only that but he also placed a dark and evil veil over our nation, unleashed hell and mayhem on thousands of innocent people, locked them up for no just cause, unjustly applied retroactive laws, destroyed many great men and prominent families, increased the suffering of the poor and sent thousands of people to an early grave.

Sadly 30 years later and since his return to power in 2015 our country has seen more division, bloodshed, strife, stagnation, abuse of power, governmental impunity, economic decline, state-sponsored genocide, carnage and butchery, ethnic cleansing, extreme poverty, Fulani hegemony, Islamic domination, humiliation of the Church, murder of Christians, ethnic and religious tensions, slaughter of Shiite Muslims, butchering of northern minorities, marginalisation of southerners, humiliation of Middle Belters and reckless corruption in government than at ANY other time in our history since the civil war.

My advice to Adesina is to stop attempting to sell his repugnant “Buhari is the Messiah” gospel, rid himself of what Dr Reuben Abati, the former Special Advisor on Media to President Goodluck Jonathan, recently described as “the Villa curse”, move on with his life and let the dead bury the dead.

He should stop behaving like the stubborn fly that insists on following the corpse into the grave.

He should spend far more time seeking the face and counsel of the Lord and in deep introspection.

He should consider the sheer evil that his principal has unleashed on the Nigerian people and the injustice, wickedness and barbarity that he has soiled his hands with over the last two years.

He should learn from the powerful words of Donald Trump’s inspiring speech which he delivered to Muslim leaders from all over the world in Saudi Arabia just two days ago when he told them that they must “drive out” the radical extremists and terrorists from their midst and warned them that “terrorists do not worship God, they worship death”.

And in the last two years, our nation has witnessed plenty of death and destruction. Many have been killed by the agents, friends, security forces and kinsmen of our President and their blood is speaking.

It is an act of folly to publicly profess and declare love for a man that is clearly under God’s judgement.

It is an act of deceit, deception, delusion and desperation to boast and claim that “millions of Nigerians love him” and that they are “bombarding heaven with prayers for him”.

It is an act of stupidity and possibly insanity to declare loyalty to a man that hates the God you claim to serve, that seeks to rubbish the Church you claim to love and that seeks to desecrate the very foundation, values and essence of the Christian faith that you profess.

The blood of thousands that have been slaughtered by his principal’s security forces and his Fulani militia friends over the last two years is speaking.

The Holy Bible says “he who lives by the sword shall die by the sword”.

It says “God is faithful to His own” and that He “cannot be mocked”.

808 Christians were butchered on Christmas day in Southern Kaduna by Fulani militias and yet NOT ONE arrest was made and no one has been detained or prosecuted.

Thousands of others have been murdered all over the country and particularly in the south and the Middle Belt and yet no arrests have been made.

1000 Shiite Muslims (yes 1000 and NOT 347!) were slaughtered and buried in mass graves by the military in one crazy afternoon over a year ago yet no-one has been brought to justice and instead their leader, Sheik El Zak Zaky, has been shot in the eye and detained, together with his wife, for over one year.

Such was the anger and disgust that this particular episode provoked that Aliyu Smith Almusawi, a Shiite Muslim commentator, wrote the following:

“You massacred hundreds of his followers and three of his biological children. You shot him and his wife several times and denied him rights despite court orders to travel abroad for medical attention. Then Allah with his infinite mercy saved his life and punished you with confusion and dyslexic inability to even fulfil your campaign promises. And he worsened your health to the extent that despite routine foreign trips to treat your mysterious infection, you are sicker than Zakzaky”.

This is a profound observation yet few in the corridors of power are listening and sadly the evil continues.

1000 people were butchered in Agatu in one afternoon some time ago by Fulani militias yet no arrests have been made.

Dozens of innocent men, women and children were butchered in Takum in Taraba state by the same monsters a few days ago and four more were killed in Southern Kaduna just six days ago yet no arrests have been made.

Hundreds of opposition members, activists, bloggers, journalists and innocent citizens have been locked up and illegally detained for no just cause and against court orders.

Thousands of pro-Biafra IPOB members have been butchered and detained by security forces simply for saying that they want their own nation and that they wish to exercise their right of self-determination.

Worst of all our tyrant President has espoused and encouraged a radical form of Islam, an openly and unashamedly ethnic agenda and a virulent and repugnant brand of Islamic fundamentalism.

Remember when he said “an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north” and when he asserted that it was his “intention to spread sharia to EVERY state of the Federation?”

Remember when he said “Muslims should only vote for Muslims” and when he asked, “why should Christians be concerned with sharia when it is Muslim hands and legs that are being cut off?”

Remember when he asked Lam Adeshina, the Governor of Oyo state, why the Governor’s Yoruba people were killing HIS OWN Fulani people?

Remember the carnage that was unleashed by the Presidents Fulani kinsmen in Osun, Abia, Enugu, Imo, Rivers, Plateau, Taraba, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Cross Rivers, Nassarawa and countless other states in the last few days, months and two years and yet no condemnations or arrests have been made by the Buhari administration?

Remember when he locked up judges and raided their homes in the middle of the night?

Remember when he sought to intimidate and criminalise the leadership of the Senate by charging them to court for spurious and bogus offences?

Remember how he employed the services of a shady, bloodthirsty, psychotic and compromised megalomaniac and age-old government informant, collaborator and professional mole who was the original founder of Boko Haram to infiltrate, highjack and destroy the leading opposition party in a desperate attempt to create a one-party state?

Remember that though we are meant to be multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural plural state of over 170 million people, every single one of our security agencies and Armed Forces, except for the Navy, is headed by a northern Muslim.

Remember that Middle Belt and southern Nigerians are now effectively slaves and second class citizens in their own country.

Remember that millions of people, including women and children, in the Internally Displaced Persons camps in the north-east are suffering from starvation whilst millions of others all over the country are suffering from hunger.

The nightmare just goes on and on.

Adesina would do well to remember that every soul is precious to God and that every life matters to Him.

He is free to pray for his principal but one thing remains clear: the arrow of infirmity has hit home and the sword of the Lord has struck: God’s judgement is irreversible.

The blood of the slaughtered innocents is speaking and God is not mocked.

The truth is that I don’t think anyone wants the President dead: they just want him to resign, to go back to Daura, to take care of his health and to properly hand over full power to his younger, stronger, far brighter and more able second in command.

Whichever way you look at it the bottom line is that we have no respect for anybody that does not respect the Living God and that attaches no value to human life.

And neither does God honour or respect such cruel, debased and beastly and creatures.

The Holy Bible describes them as the “children of perdition”: men and women of blood who are destined for hell and who delight in inflicting pain, hardship, wickedness and suffering on the weak, the innocent, the vulnerable, the defenceless and the helpless.

Buhari is one of such men and consequently he is suffering God’s judgement. If he had known that he would end up in the condition that he has found himself in today two years ago he may have done things differently or not run for the Presidency at all.

Unfortunately for him, the Lord hid what lay ahead from both him and his stargazers and instead hardened his heart.

Today, like Pharaoh, he weeps alone in the barren desert as he approaches his Red Sea and prepares for destruction.

Like Cain, he has been despatched and banished to the dry places and the lonely wilderness: a place that is known as the biblical land of Nod which lies far east of Eden.

And just as He once asked the murderous Cain, the Ancient of Days is asking Buhari today “where is thy brother Abel?” and He is reminding him that “his blood cries to me in heaven for vengeance”.

As he once did with Cain, the Lord has marked and rejected the merciless tyrant and promised him suffering eternal, both in the land of the living and the dead.

The Holy Bible says there is no peace for the wicked. How true this is!

I pray that my friend and brother Femi Adesina learns from this and spares us his inelegant lamentations and rancid rantings.

I also pray that he and his inglorious partners in perfidy, confusion and delusion, the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and Buhari’s Luciferean cabal, spend less time sponsoring core northern groups to threaten my life and urging non-existent Yoruba groups to publicly accuse me of plotting a coup and more time praying for their ailing boss.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija